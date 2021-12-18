12/18/2021 at 07:05 CET

. / Boston

The Golden state warriors by Stephen Curry beat the Celtics 107-111 on Friday night diminished by the absences of five players which allows the Californians to consolidate their leadership of the Western Conference The Celtics could not count on the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker and Grant Williams due to the protocols against the covid that they maintain in the news off the courts to more than 40 NBA players. In addition to the losses due to the covid protocol, Dennis Schroder could not play due to an illness not related to the virus, as announced by the franchise shortly before the game.

The Warriors’ victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak by the Californians against Boston. As of Friday, the last time the Warriors had beaten the Celtics was in January 2019. The game’s top scorer was the Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry, who made 30 points of which half were the result of 5 triples of 14 attempts. Curry also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins had 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. In the Celtics, the most successful man facing the basket was Jason Tatum, with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal. The top rebounder of the game was teammate Robert Williams, with 11. Williams also scored 7 points, 1 assist and 1 block.

Curry adds 5 new triples

Stephen Curry arrived tonight at TD Garden in Boston after in his previous game, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden of the New York Knicks, he broke the record of 2,973 of triples that the former player, precisely of the Celtics, Ray Allen had. . That’s why tonight at the TD Garden the Warriors point guard’s 3s sting like salt in an open wound. Curry knew it and jumped onto the court with the knife between his teeth. Within 3 minutes of the first quarter he had already made 2 triples that gave the Warriors a 3-14 lead. Although he slowed down a bit in the opening minutes, by the end of the first quarter, which finished 26-34 for the Warriors, Curry had become the game’s leading scorer with another triple and 16 points overall. At the end of the second quarter the Warriors were still up, 54-64, with Andrew Wiggins in the Warriros as the most outstanding player with 24 points and 6 rebounds.

Tatum wakes up the Celtics

The leader of the Celtics, Jayson Tatum, was almost disappeared in the second quarter with a performance below what is expected of him, adding 9 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists made almost all in the first quarter. In the third quarter, Tatum seemed to wake up at times and with him were Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Josh Richarson, who began to close the gap on the scoreboard to end the quarter with the Celtics 1 point behind the Warriors (81-82).

At the beginning of the last quarter, the Celtics tied at 84-84, but the comeback was short-lived since 4 minutes before the end of the game, the locals were again 10 points behind, 95-105. But the last two minutes were a heart attack at the TD Garden and 50 seconds from the end the Celtics breathed again into the Warriors’ neck, 104-107, and with the ball in Boston’s possession. And although in the absence of 3 seconds from the final horn, the Celtics were placed two points behind the Warriors, 107-109, the effort of the Boston team was useless and the final score was in 107-111 for Warriors.