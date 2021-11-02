The OCU brings us a series of proposals so that we can clean more than clothes or sheets in our washing machine. If you had doubts about whether something was compatible with the washing machine, in this list you will find the answer.

The washing machine is one of the appliances that helps us the most in housework. Being able to have a machine that cleans our clothes for us is a great help, although we always wonder if we can use it to wash more things.

The OCU has just launched a report in which it explains what types of products we can put in the washing machine. Many of our things can go back to being clean and like new, as long as we use the manufacturer’s recommendations and take care of the temperature for each item.

It is also important that you check the label of what you want to put in the washing machine. Perhaps there is a very specific contraindication or ask for a program that your washing machine does not have.

There are many things you can put in the washing machine, but the most important thing is to know what type of temperature and modes should we use. Smaller or delicate items may need a mesh bag, so that they are not damaged during the wash.

Apart from that, there is not much else to take into account, so we go with the list of objects that you can wash in your washing machine:

Pet toys and accessories.- Leashes, collars and their beds, as well as plastic toys. For all of them you must remove the hairs first, then you just have to put it in the washing machine. If the beds are made of cotton, you can use hot water. Hair accessories.- You only need a mesh bag

Puzzle rugs.- The typical children’s play rugs. Take the parts apart and put them in the washing machine on the cold water program. Bath rugs.- We recommend that you vacuum them to remove hair and lint. Afterwards, they only need the cold water program and a short spin. Small rugs.- Although they may look like bathroom rugs, they will need a delicates program and cold water.

Car mats.- If they are made of cloth, vacuum them and use cold water with a short spin. If they are made of plastic, a cold water program works for us. Pillows and cushions.- You can use a strong spin to wash them, but when drying, you will have to shake them from time to time to avoid creating mold. Reusable bags.- If you use reusable bags to go shopping, you should wash them once a week. Use a delicate program and you will not have problems.

Shower curtains.- These objects can catch mold, in addition to soap and other products. Due to their size, they will occupy a large part of the load, so we recommend that you use other similar materials. If it is made of plastic, use cold water and if it is made of textile material, 30 degrees would be enough. Quilts.- If your washing machine has a large capacity drum, you can wash the duvets at home. Use a delicates program. Of course, those with down filling should be washed at 30 degrees and about 800 revolutions, while the synthetics will need 45 degrees and 1,200 revolutions. Exercise mats.- They will have traces of sweat, but they are also delicate, so we recommend a program of cold water, neutral soap and spin.

Mops and mops.- A hot water program should suffice. Oven gloves.- This case is somewhat special. Whether they are made of fabric or plastic, we must look at the label. If they do not have a label, it will be better to wash them by hand, but if it does, it will surely tell us to wash at high temperatures. Backpacks.- Cold water and medium spin. The label could state otherwise and we will have to be careful with the material. With fabric ones there is not much problem but leather ones should be made by hand.

Lego pieces.- They just need you to put them in a mesh bag. Teddies.- Use a cold water and delicates program. Just in case, use a mesh bag so they won’t get damaged by other items. It is very important to see if they use batteries or there is an electronic component, because if so, you will not be able to wash them. Sneakers.- The laces can be washed with the rest of your clothes. Then, scrub the areas with the most stains with a brush and mild soap, then put them in the washing machine using a mesh bag. Do not use cold water or centrifuge, to prevent them from shrinking.

Beware of certain materials

Despite everything that we can put in the washing machine, there are certain fabrics that lose their properties when using the washing machines. The Waterproof materials and safety elements such as straps or harnesses should not enter the washing machine.

Goretex does not get along with these machines either, so do not try to clean them with the washing machine. They are more special materials that are not usually found in common garments, so it is very easy to differentiate one from the other.