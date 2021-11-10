Press release

The World Boxing Association (WBA) He has been studying each category with the intention of making decisions that will contribute to the plan of reduction of world titles that he has put in place for the last couple of months.

Initial measures such as the elimination of interim titles were the first steps in this plan and to this have been joined different decisions that have been made while they continue to devise other ways to reduce the number of champions, always based on the regulations of the pioneer body.

The panorama of each weight is different but the same objective is being sought in all of them and that is to have a single world champion.

The Box off of welterweight in which they participate Yordenis Ugás, Eimantas Stanionis, Radzhab Butaev and Jamal james. Ugás must fight Stanionis for the Super Championship and the winner will face Butaev, who previously beat James.

At minimum weight, the champion Victor Greet will fight with the former interim monarch Erick rose next December 21, in the Dominican Republic. The winner could face Thammanoon Niyomtrong coming soon.

At light fly weight, the fight between the super champion was ordered Hiroto kyoguchi and the champion Esteban Bermúdez, whose auction will be this Friday, November 12.

In the fly division, category in which there is only one champion, Artem Dalakian will fulfill its mandatory combat against Luis Concepcion this Saturday, November 20, in Ukraine.

For its part, Joshua Franco, as champion super fly, has already been designated the official challenger of whoever wins in the confrontation between Juan Francisco Estrada (super champion) and Roman Gonzalez.

On rooster, Naoya inoue, sole champion, will carry out an optional defense on December 14 against Aran dipen.

Leigh wood and Michael Conlan they will collide in an official fight for the title feather (in Wood’s hands) and the winner must face the super champion Leo Santa Cruz. For his part, the champion super feather, Roger gutierrez, was ordered to fight with his mandatory aspirant Chris colbert in the next few months.

The WBA continues to study the different cases and all the categories in order to make decisions and continue to reduce the number of world champions.

Note from the Editor of Espabox: At Espabox we have always been very critical of the WBA for creating something very pernicious for boxing, the super champions. The duplicity of champions has seriously damaged the credibility of our sport, but if the World Association seeks to reverse the situation and leave the weight classes with a single champion, it will be an important step that we will applaud and support. You can always improve in other areas, classifications, etc., but this is a very good step forward. Hopefully it continues to the end.