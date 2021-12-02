Canelo Álvarez, Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu | Photo: Left site

Speculation is over, finally the World Boxing Council (WBC), made a decision and will face the cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu against the challenger Thabiso Mchunu. The winner will be measured against the Mexican multiple champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. This will make the native of Guadalajara have to wait longer than he had planned.

There is another issue that can delay things even more and is the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, which is called Ómicron of Covid 19 in South Africa, Mchunu’s native country. This could cause the boxer from Guadalajara to have to consider other options if he wants to return to the ring soon next year.

The truth is that the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, clarified that “There are many fights that are already in the pipeline and this is one of them. Makabu vs Mchunu, is what comes and the winner goes against ‘Canelo’ ».

As reported by the Izquierdazo site, the fight between Mchunu and Makabu had already been declared mandatory since before Eddy Reynoso requested at the last WBC Convention the opportunity for Canelo Álvarez to fight with the champion Makabu. Mauricio Sulaimán agreed to Reynoso’s request and said he would try to negotiate for Makabu to defend directly against Canelo, but Mchunu did not agree to step aside. Therefore, the mandatory fight between Mchunu and Makabu will have to be done and the winner could go against Canelo in May.

“It is important to introduce Makabu and Mchunu”, said the head of the WBC and maintained: “Let the international boxing community know them at these levels. They are known in Africa and Russia, but you have to see them on a card and thus heat up the fight with Canelo ”.

Finally before the controversy that the Mexican could general looking for challenges in a category for which he will have to gain a lot of weight, Sulaimán, closed: “The WBC will always support Canelo. He is our franchise champion, that allows him to seek any type of challenge and not hindering him is a virtue with that designation. He has an open path to seek alternatives and we are going to support him unconditionally ”.

