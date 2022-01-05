The Weeknd and Jim Carrey together In collaboration on their album!

Recently, it became known that the new album from The Weeknd includes collaborations with Jim Carrey, Tyler, the creator, Lil Wine and other artists, something that is undoubtedly highly anticipated by its fans.

The Weeknd announced Jim Carrey as one of the guests on their upcoming album “Dawn FM,” which is scheduled for release on January 7th.

Shortly after the celebrity American R&B singer will announce the album title, the famous comedian and actor praised the upcoming release through his social media.

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and graceful and made me dance all over the room. I’m excited to be a part of his symphony, ”Jim Carrey wrote on Twitter in response to the musician’s announcement.

After The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, thanked Carrey for his mysterious participation in the album.

“It’s kismet. Full circle,” the singer replied, adding a smiley face with a tear emoji.

The truth is, The Weeknd working with Carrey may not make sense on paper, however it turns out the two are neighbors.

And in fact, last year, the Republic Records artist told GQ how they met.

He literally lived like two buildings below me, ”The Weeknd said. “He had a telescope and I had a telescope. He was like, “Where do you live? What floor do you live on? “I was like, blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows of our telescopes and we could see each other,” he explained.

Billed as a new sonic universe from The Weeknd’s mind, Dawn FM also includes collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the creator, Lil Waine and Oneohtrix Point Never,

Dawn FM is the follow-up to The Weeknd’s fourth album, After Hours, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in March 2020.

It included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights,” which recently became the best Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, beating out Chubby Checker’s “The Twist.”

On the other hand, going back a bit, The Weeknd began to gain recognition in late 2010, when he anonymously uploaded several songs to YouTube under the name The Weeknd.

During 2011 he released three nine-track mixtapes, titled House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence, which were highly acclaimed by critics.

In the following year, he released his first compilation work titled Trilogy, featuring thirty remastered tracks from his mixtapes and three more songs.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, it was released by the record companies Republic Records and XO.