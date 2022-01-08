Following the success of his previous album, After Hours (2020), the singer The Weeknd has surprised the fans with his new album, released on January 7 with the title Dawn FM, and one of the reasons why it has been a surprise is the participation of actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The Weeknd, a 31-year-old musician whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced his fifth album on Monday, as a continuation of the previous one, and begins with Carrey’s voice as radio host, saying these words:

You are listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark too long. It is time to walk into the light and accept your destiny with open arms. Are you afraid? Do not worry. We are here to hold your hand and guide you through this painless journey. Don’t be in a hurry. Just relax and enjoy an hour of music.

Carrey needs no introduction, as well as being one of the most beloved comedy actors for his performances in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – 42%, A Pair of Idiots – 66% and The Mask – 77%, brought to life the DC Comics villain The Riddler, who appears in Batman Forever – 41%. He has also had serious roles for which he earned critical acclaim, the most famous of which are The Majestic (2001), The Truman Show: Story of a Life – 94% and Eternal Radiance Of A Mind Without Memories – 93%.

The concept of the album is that it is a 51-minute radio transmission, an idea that had already been exploited by The Who in 1967 with the album Sell Out. According to El País, Dawn FM has “phases of a lot of dance” and has “eighties keyboards”, as well as ballads influenced by Michael Jackson.

Dawn FM also featured the participation of Quincy jones, producer of Thriller (from Michael jackson), and rappers Tyler the creator Y Lil Wayne. The Weeknd He is the only child of an Ethiopian couple who left the country after a military junta took power; He was born in a suburb of Toronto (Canada). He began to gain recognition in late 2010 with his songs uploaded to YouTube under the name The Weeknd; In 2014 he won his first Grammy, and later he would win another two. The musician’s most recent album ends with Jim Carrey giving a monologue in the piece “Phantom Regret by Jim”, in which he says these words:

God knows life is chaos. But he did one fundamental thing. First you have to relax your mind and arrange your soul to align itself. And dance until you find that divine movement. In other words: you have to be the sky to be able to see the sky. May peace be with you.

Some years ago Jim Carrey went through a difficult situation, since his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, committed suicide, and his family blamed the actor for his death, accusing him of having infected her with various sexually transmitted diseases. Fortunately in 2018 he managed to come out clean from the demands of his ex-partner’s mother, and since then his career has had a rebirth; In 2020 we saw him in the role of Doctor Eggman in Sonic The Movie – 89%, and we’ll see him back on paper this 2022 in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

