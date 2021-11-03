We are going to analyze the weight of the Venezuelan outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the World Series conquered by the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.

Definitely perseverance in a job well done brings its reward and this time in the season that was seen to be more difficult to achieve, the Atlanta Braves have conquered the Major League Championship by defeating the fierce Houston Astros in the World Series.

When we talk about the Atlanta Braves we go to that team from the 90s where they had a group of pitchers, one of the best in the history of the majors, made up of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Jhon Smoltz, who helped them to attend to five World Series, winning the 1995 against the mighty Cleveland Indians.

Now, the Braves then fell into a kind of inconsistency and as of 2018, they returned to retake the title of the East Division of the National League, where the father of ice cream for the team appeared, a star named Ronald Acuña Jr. , who with his great impact won the Rookie of the Year and in that same season, in the Divisional Series he connected a Grand Slam to the Dodgers.

In the 2019 harvest, the Braves conquered their division for the second year in a row with Ronald in an MVP campaign, hitting 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. Then in a Division Series played to the death, the Braves fell in 5 games to the St. Louis Cardinals, but the names of Albies, Freeman, Duvall, Swanson among others began to make themselves felt along with Acuña Jr.

In 2020, the Braves conquered their division for the third consecutive year and that core remained, but strengthened with the signing of players such as Marcell Ozuna and an interesting addition to the end, such as Panda Sandoval, where they were on the verge of qualifying for the World Series, by placing 3-1 in the Championship Series against the Dodgers, but they could not take the step falling eliminated before the Californians.

In the previous years (2018, 2019 and 2020) the undisputed figure of the team was Ronald Acuña Jr. and in the year 2021 the Braves had a rather difficult start, where the Mets painted how the champions of the Division.

The Atlanta team won and lost games, but several of those Braves victories came from the hand of Ronald Acuña Jr. and in fact, he was a strong candidate for the National League MVP award in mid-June, when his horrible injury occurs that leaves him out of the rest of the season. leaving in 82 games 24 homers, 19 doubles, 1 triple and 52 RBIs, with an average of 283, but I insist, it was an important factor in the games won by the Braves in the first part of the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s weight in the Braves crown:

It has been total and absolute, because although it is true that the management made several transactions to give a stronger face to the team, it is no less true than seeing how a player surrendering himself by his shirt, risking his physique, caused such a horrible injury, It was a source of motivation for the whole club, not only the players, but the management.

The arrival of Pederson, Rosario and the return of Duvall to the team was a sign that they were not going to give up, plus they benefited from the horrific Mets debacle as well as the inconsistency of the Phillies, but that did not detract from the merit of the team. Braves divisional title.

Then they minimized some hops who played like never before and lost as always, then they faced the Dodgers with whom they had a pending account which they settled with great solvency and that inspiration led them to defeat the Astros in the October Classic.

The World Series had a kind of strange flavor as it did not have Acuña Jr. making his big catches, but the Venezuelan must be seen as a war hero, the savior of the country, because in the middle of his delivery there was an injury that It could easily have ended his career, so the great contribution of the Creole in all these years and in this 2021, undoubtedly make us see that Ronald’s weight in this feat of the Braves is very high.

In addition, he barely could, he went to accompany his teammates and celebrated the crown of his team like a child, so we look forward to great years for the Braves, where Ronald will surely be there, looking for another ring, but this time from the field of play. .

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada