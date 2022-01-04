01/04/2022

Act. At 11:58 CET

.

The weight of sightseeing in the Spanish economy fell 6.9 points in 2020 and it stood at 5.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), the lowest percentage in the entire historical series, according to data provided this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This indicator, measured through the final tourist demand, reached the 61,406 million euros in 2020, 93,331 million less than in 2019, when its contribution was 154,737 million.

Regarding employment, with the help of ERTEs during the year 2.23 million jobs were maintained, 11.8% of the total for the Spanish economy.

In a note, the INE clarifies that workers receiving an ERTE as a result of the pandemic are classified as employed, since there is a guarantee of reincorporation to the job once the suspension period has ended.

In 2020, the component with the greatest weight in domestic tourism consumption was inbound tourism spending, with 35.9% of the total, according to the INE estimate; In 2019 -with provisional data-, the percentage reached 54.6%.

Final demand fell by 57.7% in volume terms, compared to increases of between 1.7% and 6.8% in the period between 2016 and 2019.