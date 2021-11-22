Today one of the messaging apps best known is, without a doubt, WhatsApp. The fact of being able to speak almost immediately with any user has caused that many people become addicted to mobile.

Get the most out of WhatsApp

Although we are talking about a simple application and that it does not hide too many secrets, although with a little knowledge we can get to get the maximum possible benefit to WhatsApp. One aspect that many people would like to know is whether somebody with whom we no longer have or do not want to have any type of contact has our mobile number saved.

The key to getting the information is in the mailing lists

To know this inside information, we have to carry out a series of steps in provoked, without the need to install any separate program. The solution we found it in the calls “mailing lists”, With which they allow us send the same message to different contacts at the same time.

As soon as they respond to us, they arrive with individual messages, and the rest of the contacts will not be able to see it. It is a tool more than used to congratulate christmas or traditional festivals to our closest friends, or to announce a important information.

To carry out this solution we must go to the three points from the top of the app and press “broadcast list”. From here, we must select the contacts that will receive the message, and later press “create”.

If unwanted numbers appear, we can block them

Once we reach this step, we will have to put the desired text and send it. Later, we will go to the “info” option, where we can see all those people who have the phone number saved without us knowing, even if they are not on our agenda.

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application

Once we discover a number of a person who we don’t want it to be in our life, we can go to “privacy” to prevent you can see our profile picture, status, personal information or our last connection. On the other hand, we are always on time to block it.

