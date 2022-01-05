

Some analysts think that the White House plan will not succeed in lowering prices in the short term.

The White House is trying to solve the increase in meat prices with an action plan that includes the investment of $ 1 billion dollars of funds from the American Rescue Plan.. This plan aims to boost competition in the industry and increase regulation and enforcement of antitrust laws.

The investment the Biden Administration will make, which includes grants, loans, money for training, new labeling rules and different methods for farmers to report anti-competitive practices, is designed to generate competition in the meat processing industry, which it is currently dominated by a small number of large companies.

The White House argues that the lack of competition in the sector is the main reason for higher prices for consumers. More competition will lead to lower prices, the administration said, according to CNN.

According to President Biden’s administration, large meat processors, having little competition, have more market power to set their price.

Despite these efforts, some analysts say the proposed plan may be too simplistic and unlikely to cut prices, at least in the short term.

The point is, while it’s true that the vast majority of the meat processing market is controlled by a few companies, this has been the case for decades, said James Mitchell, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas.

Mitchell says they would have seen price rises in the last 20 years if it were true that the big meat processing companies were to blame.

Mitchell says recent price increases are largely due to labor shortages and supply chain issues, which are the same problems all other industries face.

On the other hand, Sarah Litle, spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, a trade group representing meat and poultry processors, said: “Work remains the biggest challenge. Our members (meat processing companies) of all sizes cannot operate at their capacity because they cannot employ a stable long-term workforce. “

Likewise, Adam Speck, an expert economist in the meat industry, said that the high demand for meat has also led to higher prices.

“The price increases are the result of exceptional demand for meat at home during the effects of Covid. Covid restrictions on plants (increased social distancing measures and safety protocols since Covid) are slowing down (production) speeds and increasing costs for meat processors, ”said Speck, who believes this is all contributing to that there are higher prices on the shelves.

Speck said that if demand remains high, it could take until 2023 for prices to normalize..

For the moment, we only have to wait and see if the plan of the administration of President Biden can normalize the prices of this product in the short term.

November beef prices were up 20.9% from a year earlier, according to the US Department of Labor.

