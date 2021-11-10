11/10/2021 at 00:13 CET

The World Health Organization (WHO) has congratulated the role of Spain during the management of the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccination campaign in the meeting held this Monday between the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and the regional director of the WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge.

In a statement, Health reports that Kluge has valued “the success” of vaccination in our country: “In Spain, people trust the vaccine, the Primary Care system and its strength, which is very important & rdquor ;.

In addition, Kluge has remarked that Spain, “despite having a very high level of vaccination, continues to pressure the virus and does not give up despite the numbers. “

For this reason, it has communicated that the WHO has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health to document good practices in Spain “so that they serve as an example both for the rest of Europe and for the rest of the world”, has apostilled.

For her part, Minister Carolina Darias has highlighted solidarity vaccination, referring to the COVAX mechanism and other bilateral ones, through which more than 20 million doses of vaccines have been donated to countries without access to them within Pedro Sánchez’s commitment to reach 50 donated doses before the first quarter of 2022.

At the meeting between the two responsible parties, collaboration in reducing stigma and HIV discrimination was agreed, working together in the Spanish Presidency of the European Union in 2023 and collaborating with experts in Primary Care, “not only for the European region, but also for Pan america, an interregional collaboration that is very important, “they added.

In addition, Kluge has congratulated the Government of Spain for financial protection because “Spain is a country that has left no one behind” and he recalled that, recently, “assisted human reproduction has been included for single women, lesbians, bisexuals and trans people with a pregnant capacity”, which he has described as “very important”.

“Thank you for being an example in gender matters, for WHO it is very important to move forward without leaving anyone behind and, especially, people who cannot afford to pay for the health system “, insisted the WHO Regional Director.

Finally, among other issues, both representatives have shared ideas about a common approach in policies related to promoting Primary Care and HIV. Issues that are part of two lines of strategic collaboration between Spain and the WHO Euro in the coming years.

Spain has 78.8% of the population with a complete schedule of the covid vaccine -37,398,246 people- and 80.3% have at least one puncture -38,100,169-. Communities continue to inoculate third doses for citizens most vulnerable to the virus, adding this Monday to a total of 1,694,745 reinforcement punctures.