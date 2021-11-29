11/29/2021 at 14:03 CET

The risk it poses globally the new omicron variant of the coronavirus It is very high”, the World Health Organization warned today (WHO) in a report on this new strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Taking into account the high mutations of omicron, with the potential to be more resistant to immunization and more contagious, the risk that the variant will be transmitted worldwide is “high”, said the document, written this Sunday but made public today by WHO.

“There may be new waves of COVID-19 with dire consequences, depending on many factors, such as the place where these waves occur, “the report anticipated.

Faced with these risks, the WHO asks its member states to take certain priority actions, including “accelerating vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible, especially among the at-risk population that remains unvaccinated.”

Increase measures

Too calls on all countries to increase surveillance measures, that they report possible cases or outbreaks associated with the variant, and that the laboratories increase the sequencing work necessary to analyze the structure of the coronavirus.

The WHO does not recommend in the technical report openly that they ban flights to certain regions, stating only that national authorities “must use scientific bases when adjusting in a timely manner the measures around international travel.”

He admits, in any case, that for now the cases of the omicron that have already been detected in four regions (Africa, Europe, the Middle East and East Asia) are related to travel, although “it is to be expected that the main origin of the cases will change as more information is obtained.”

The first confirmed case of omicron was detected in a specimen collected on November 9 in South Africa, and just two days later another with the same variant was confirmed in neighboring Botswana.