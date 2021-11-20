Julio César ‘El Rey’ Martínez and McWilliams Arroyo they promised war to play the WBC World Fly Championship in New Hampshire. They kept their word, but the show was left half and with everything pointing to a rematch. Everyone, including them, will want it. The combat started fast. The champion went down in the first round by not raising his right and finding the crochet. Before the round ended, the Mexican hunted the Puerto Rican. McWilliams watched as the bell saved him.

In the second round the dynamics were the same. Martínez went with everything and Arroyo temporized. A fortuitous header from the Mexican opened the one from Puerto Rico. Seconds later, with a crochet, the ‘King’ sent Arroyo back to the canvas. At that moment blood began to flow from his eyebrow. He had two cuts that looked bad and the fighter was clear: “I don’t see. Call the doctor,” McWilliams told his corner. The doctor went up and the boxer did not want to continue. He knew he might be able to hold out for a bit, but they were deep and with that must he could end badly. The lawsuit stopped there and the referee’s word was missing. It is true that the head butt cut Arroyo, but the blood spurted out in a big way with the hand … The referee did not hesitate: it was all due to the action with his head and as he did not reach the fourth round, everything stopped without result. ‘No Contest’ that left both of them distasteful.

In the stellar duel of that evening that Matchroom organized, it served to Demetrius Andrade did a better job with the microphone than with his fists. The WBO world champion of the medium added a new defense by finishing Jason Quigley in two rounds. After a carousel of blows the Irishman went to the ground. He recovered, but in the second round the punishment was increasing and the referee stopped the fight with good judgment. The aspirant barely threw blows, he was heartbroken … and health was in danger. He wanted to look ‘Boo Boo’ and he did it, half, because the opposition was nil. After the lawsuit, the boxer and Eddie Hearn said again that they want big fights. This time they clearly named a man: Jaime Munguía. The fight is on the Mexican’s roof. In the other two world titles of the night, Murodjon Akhmadaliev retained the WBA and IBF super bantamweight belts by defeating José Velásquez by unanimous decision (triple 119-109) and Kali reis He unified the WBA and WBO superlight crowns by winning, by split decision (97-93, 94-95 and 97-93) over Jessica Cámara.