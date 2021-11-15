11/15/2021 at 9:09 PM CET

The woman of Pedro Nieva, the accused of inducing in August 2018 the crime of the Asturian mayor Javier Ardines, has declared this Monday that her husband “has never controlled her”, because she is also a woman who “does not like to be controlled.” Too has denied that her husband was “desperate” after discovering her relationship with the victim. To questions from the Prosecutor, Belén Rico has stated that “to this day” does not believe that Pedro is the author of death, although he has recognized that at the time of the events he did think about it.

When asked why she does not believe it, she has assured that “her husband was in Amorebieta.” “I don’t think he did that, I don’t know“, she stated. Later, to questions from her husband’s defense, she assured that Nieva “He is neither an aggressive nor vindictive person and he doesn’t think he’s responsible for Ardines’ death. “

In her statement by videoconference from Durando, the witness KB who is the victim’s wife’s cousin has indicated that I had not been in a relationship with Javier Ardines for 30 years, “as they say”, but rather “had sporadic sexual relations for four years “because his marriage” was going badly. “He has also said that he had known Ardines since he was 15 years old and that he had” something with him when he was young. “

“Before December – a key date for the investigation when Pedro Nieva found out about his wife’s infidelity – I already I was wrong with my husband, every time the relationship got worse“said the witness who has assured that at the time of the events” he was leading his life on the one hand and she on the other “, has stated.

He has insisted that for the last year “things were fatal between the two “and she also distrusted her husband, hence they looked at each other’s mobileand that messages of constant reproach were sent.

However, the witness has denied that she felt “martyred” with the treatment her husband gave her or that he controlled her money and “punished” her with that matter and has attributed the messages that were exchanged to the state in which she was marriage.

“We weren’t good, the marriage was bad. At that time we were very, very bad. I was wrong with him and he was wrong with me, I do not remember message by message because a long time ago but when one is wrong he sends a stupid thing and another answered him with a bigger one, “he said.

The recording

Asked about the recording made by Pedro Nieva at a meal in which she and Ardines show their relationship, she indicated that this was a “conversation between two adult people who laughed and nothing else” and she explained that her husband let her know that he had that conversation recorded “after a few days.”

“He asked me for explanations of that recording, I denied it and Pedro told me that if it was true, I would tell him the truth,” explained the witness who has indicated that her husband “was angry with her, but at that time they were already wrong”. however, he has indicated that “never saw Pedro desperate“.

Asked once more about the messages that she exchanged with her husband in which he transferred her status to her, she insisted that “a thousand messages” were sent and the two looked at each other’s cell phones. My husband also left the house at 7 in the morning and came back at night, so I also mistrusted him“.

He has also stated that in many cases Pedro Nieva’s messages were “sad” because they had been married for 24 years and the relationship was ending. “I don’t see him desperate. I see a person who loved me and when you are going to lose someone you love then you will be wrong“, has manifested .

“You can repeat all the messages you want to me, not only from those dates, from before too, from when we were ill,” said Pedro Nieva’s wife, at the insistence of the Prosecutor.

Regarding her decision to move to Llanes on August 5, a fact that the investigators considered key since they indicate that Pedro Nieva then lost control, the witness has indicated that he went every summer. Asked about her reaction when she learned that her husband sent the recording of her infidelity to Ardines’s wife and daughter, she stated that “it did not seem very good to her.”

“Ardines’s daughter told me and I told her that the explanation to her had to be given by her father“He has indicated, ensuring that he spoke with Javier Ardines’ wife on WhatsApp. He has also acknowledged that she and the mayor agreed that they were going to deny the relationship.

The witness has appeared by videoconference from Durango and has answered all the questions, although she was not obliged to do so. She has indicated that today she and Pedro Nieva “they have not signed the divorce papers“Right now we are separated, there is no signed paper because it could not be done, but he is where he is and I am at home,” he said.

He has indicated that he learned from a phone call of Ardines’ death and initially thought that he had had a heart attack. Already at the scene of the events she has assured that “a captain of the Civil Guard asked her if her husband was jealous.” “I was very affected, at that moment the civil guard spoke to me about jealousy and that’s when he sent Pedro a message saying ‘Pedro, what have you done?‘”, has explained.

It was at that moment when, to questions from the prosecutor, he admitted that came to believe that her husband had killed Ardines. However, he has stated that “he never saw Pedro hate Javier.”

Later, she referred to her statements to the police and charged the Civil Guard again and that the conversations she had with the agents were “super unpleasant” and that she felt “very uncomfortable.”

“All the time they were telling me that my husband was jealous, they even punched the table and told me that if I was laughing, I answered that it was not a laughing matter, no. I told them that if they were so sure they would come down and they stopped him because he always accompanied me, “he said.

This Monday is already the eighth day of the trial against the four accused of murdering the llanisco councilor. Pedro Nieva sits on the bench as an alleged inducer of crime, Jesús Muguruza, accused of being the intermediary with the two alleged material authors of the death of Ardines, Maamar Kelii and Djilali Benatia. All four face a 25-year prison sentence.