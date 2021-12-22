For the first of the season, the Pelicans have won three games in a row. It is news, of course, because in Louisiana nothing seems to be going well since all eyes are on what happens (the foot, the scale, the attitude …) with Zion Williamson, a franchise player who does not know if he will end up being. But now, and thanks in part to the fact that it is one of the few teams that is having too many setbacks with the pandemic, things are going: 11-21, two games from 10th place (access to play in) after beating the Blazers ( 111-97) who left their mini good feelings and remain at 13-19. Also very far from where they wanted to be but eleventh, scraping that play-in lifeline.

The inertia goes beyond these three victories: 8-5 in the last thirteen games, 7-3 with the DeVonte ‘Graham quintet, Jason Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas. Good thing. And good feelings with a rotation that already includes, definitely, Willy Hernangómez, who started the course offside. The Spaniard, with patience and work, has beaten Jaxson Hayes the battle of the substitute center. In December he is playing more than 15 minutes a night and averaging more than 7 points and 7 rebounds. This time he went to 17 minutes with 13 points (5/6 in field goals), 6 rebounds and 2 assists, and his participation was especially important when Jonas Valanciunas was loaded with fouls in the first half (9 + 5 + 2 of the from Madrid).

His team this time did not hold on to heroics from Ingram (22 + 8 + 8) or 3s from Graham (10 and 5 assists) or excessive numbers of Valanciunas (10 and 16 rebounds). In addition to Hart’s tireless work (20 + 5 + 5), it was the great day of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the 23-year-old guard who was called to be (number 17 in the 2019 draft) one of the axes of the post-Anthony reconstruction. Davis. NAW lost its place in the quintet and is not comfortable coming off the bench… until this game: 27 points, 4 assists, 6/9 in triples. And a last quarter to frame: 18 points, including the first 11 of his team, and five triples. He took the position of key player from nothing less than a Damian Lillard who continues with his recovery (39 points, 7 assists, 6/11 in triples) but who had little company: 17 + 5 + 4 from Nurkic, 16 points from Norm Powell and only 15 off the bench for the 40 that they added between Alexander-Walker and Willy. So, in a West where there are opportunities for everyone at a surprisingly poor level, the Pelicans grapple with a play-in fight that is also, right now, the best stage for these very gray Blazers.

