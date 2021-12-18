12/18/2021 at 23:30 CET

The winning combination of the Primitiva draw held this Saturday, December 18, 2021, has been formed by the numbers 32, 4, 27, 29, 3 and 45. The complementary number is 42, and the refund, the two.

In the Joker draw the chosen number has been the 8534764, awarded 1 million euros.

How do you play La Primitiva?

To participate in the Primitiva, 6 different numbers are selected from a table from 1 to 49; the goal is to hit the winning combination in the corresponding draw on Thursday or Saturday, made up of 6 balls of the 49 that are drawn from the drum, which is commonly known as the 6/49.

The simple bet It costs one euro and up to eight bets per ticket can be accumulated, choosing the 6 numbers in each bet. The multiple bet allows you to play up to eleven numbers per bet. The greater the number of multiples, the greater your bet and your chances of winning.

An extra ball is also drawn as a complementary number, and another ball from a separate drum, between 0 and 9, which acts as a number of refund. To win the biggest prize you have to match all 6 numbers plus the refund.

Can be played for one lottery (daily draw) or for the two draws of the week (weekly draw). With this last option you play Thursday and Saturday, having validated the bet before the draw on Thursday. You will have a prize if you match at least 3 numbers. The draws take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m.