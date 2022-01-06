01/06/2022
The Lottery of the Child has left a rain of millions throughout Spain, although undoubtedly the luckiest town this January 6 has been Logroño. In the administration of Lottery number 6 of the Riojan capital has been sold in full the number 41665, the graceful with the first prize.
First prize
41665 – Sold in full in Logroño
Second prize
44469 – The prizes have been distributed throughout the Spanish geography. The towns of the provinces of Cantabria, Asturias, Valladolid, Coruña, Madrid, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Barcelona, Valencia, Albacete, Cáceres, Castellón, Córdoba, Guipúzcoa, Las Palmas, Almería or Ciudad Real have been fortunate.
Third award
19467 – Sold in Madrid, L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), Valencia, Puerto del Carmen (Las Palmas), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Villafranca de Córdoba (Córdoba), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), Estepona (Málaga), Noia (Coruña), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca) and Villablino (León).
Four-digit withdrawals
0512 and 8387
Three-digit withdrawals
025, 186, 239, 300, 435, 632, 641, 665, 709, 721, 740, 822, 842 and 851.
Two-digit withdrawals
41, 48, 50, 80 and 98.
Refunds
2, 5 and 7.