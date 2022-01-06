01/06/2022

On at 13:03 CET

Drafting

The Lottery of the Child has left a rain of millions throughout Spain, although undoubtedly the luckiest town this January 6 has been Logroño. In the administration of Lottery number 6 of the Riojan capital has been sold in full the number 41665, the graceful with the first prize.

First prize

41665 – Sold in full in Logroño

Second prize

44469 – The prizes have been distributed throughout the Spanish geography. The towns of the provinces of Cantabria, Asturias, Valladolid, Coruña, Madrid, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Albacete, Cáceres, Castellón, Córdoba, Guipúzcoa, Las Palmas, Almería or Ciudad Real have been fortunate.

Third award

19467 – Sold in Madrid, L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), Valencia, Puerto del Carmen (Las Palmas), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Villafranca de Córdoba (Córdoba), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), Estepona (Málaga), Noia (Coruña), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca) and Villablino (León).

Four-digit withdrawals

0512 and 8387

Three-digit withdrawals

025, 186, 239, 300, 435, 632, 641, 665, 709, 721, 740, 822, 842 and 851.

Two-digit withdrawals

41, 48, 50, 80 and 98.

Refunds

2, 5 and 7.