The history of television is long and ambitious, with countless productions that have marked entire generations. The 21st century has several high-quality productions and the BBC has published a list of the top ten, according to a recent survey of more than 200 people. Of course The Wire It has climbed to number one, becoming the best series of recent times, at least that’s what the selected ones from the British media say. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The Wire, released in 2002, was created by David Simon, an American journalist and writer who used his experience to shape an intricately developed police drama that drew applause from around the world for its ambitious approach and structure. . The Wire It did not obtain at the time the prizes that perhaps it should have won, but time has granted it a cult status that was already perceived since the transmissions.

The series presents us with the misadventures in the Baltimore neighborhood, all observed from the police lens and that of those who operate in the world of drug trafficking. BBC surveyed 206 people (100 women, 104 men and two non-binaries), all of them academics, critics or experts in the entertainment industry, who chose the ten best series of the 21st century. According to the report, at least a quarter of the group chose The Wire as his favorite, placing it on top of other ambitious productions like Breaking Bad – 100%, Mad Men – 89%, Fleabag – 100% and Game of Thrones – 59%.

The cast of The Wire It was hit hard recently by the death of Michael Kenneth Williams, who played Omar Little, one of the most endearing characters in the entire series. The Hollywood Reporter announced the death of the actor at the age of 54, dying from an overdose in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6; Although initially there were slight suspicions of murder, the subsequent autopsy revealed that Williams he died from a deadly amount of cocaine and heroin. Become an icon for the Afro-descendant community in the United States, Michael was honored by his friends and fans in later days.

Other highlights in the top 10 of the best BCC series of the 21st century are I May Destroy You – 100%, The Americans and The Office, but it is worth mentioning that the latter is the UK version. This is curious considering the enormous popularity of the US version on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max (the licenses are different in each country), but the experts surveyed by the BBC gave their verdict and only one is the best.

On the other hand, it is surprising that even with its terrible season finale, a very black mark in television history and an absolute nightmare for the fans who followed it for almost a decade, game of Thrones has climbed to the top of the list. The first years of Game of Thrones were superb, gems of the small screen, however, time showed that the showrunners were not so good at creating their own story when they ran out of literary material. Fortunately, House of the Dragon is already on its way and we hope it will overcome the disappointment of its predecessor.

You can see the BBC’s top 10 below, do you agree with the people surveyed?

1. The Wire

2. Mad men

3. Breaking bad

Four. Fleabag

5. game of Thrones

6. I May Destroy You

7. The Leftovers

8. The Americans

9. The Office

10. Succession

