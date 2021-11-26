In the report to the assembly in Albany on the alleged cover-up for the failures of Governor Andrew Cuomo, related to the deaths in the nursing homes, there are much more than numbers, as they were years of wisdom that were lost by Covid-19.

In 2020 the deaths of the elderly were undervalued, not only because Cuomo did not want to damage his figures on the pandemic, but because from the beginning there was a kind of relief, since the younger generations seemed less likely to get sick from the coronavirus , while adults over 65 years were targeted by the virus.

The writer Frank Bures said in a recent article that before it was thought that wars were more devastating because the youngest died without knowing how many geniuses fell in those fights, but last year, the elderly appeared as the helpless victims of a treacherous virus, that killed, almost without knowing how or where it hit, ending the experience and knowledge that we may never be able to measure among the musicians, composers, creators, scientists or doctors who died.

Bures said that now we are a kind of fanatics of young people and it became ugly to grow up due to the gerontophobia that causes panic over the years, in a kind of adolescent cult in which we spend millions of dollars on products to reduce the signs of aging that nothing can stop.

And I agree with your analysis when you say that the deaths of the elderly and young are not comparable. Although any death is a loss, the generations that are now easy victims of the virus survived: the Second World War, the Korean War and the Vietnam War; and they escaped the pandemic of: the Spanish flu, the chicken flu, the swine flu, as well as the AIDS virus, among other demons.

They had a whole world of experiences to help us in the immediate future because of the survival story that they will no longer be able to tell us.

The Cuomo administration’s fears that the Donald Trump administration could allegedly handle the data against the governor of New York are credible, and the more than 90,000 residents of care centers where barely half reported were trapped in that political tangle. of the victims.

The defense argument is good, they did not want to duplicate the data on deaths in hospitals, but the figures do not add up and Cuomo is in trouble because he went from hero to villain, after receiving more than $ 5 million for his book on the pandemic while we lost that knowledge.

