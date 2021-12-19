The Witcher already has a premiere date for its season 3

As you can see, the famous platform of Netflix The Witcher season two just premiered, however fans are now already wondering when the third season will arrive.

After a long wait without news, the Netflix platform once again released The Witcher.

The second season of this series starring the handsome actor Henry cavill It is now available on the platform and it became a great success.

This time around, the great warlock Geralt of Rivia faces new challenges, especially keeping Princess Cirilla under his extreme care.

In six new episodes The Witcher returns to demonstrate why it is one of the best fantasy fictions released on the platform.

However, being a short edition, fans are already wondering when the third season will arrive.

And in fact, the next part was confirmed in TUDUM by the same protagonist, who announced that soon they will begin with the production works.

However, it should be noted that the next chapters of The Witcher will take longer than expected to be released.

According to the strip’s showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the third season is in the early part of its development.

And it was during an interview with the TechRadar medium where she admitted that they are only now beginning to work on the continuation of the story.

We just finished the script phase and it’s amazing. I am fascinated with how the story is growing because, in addition, it is based on my favorite book in the series, The Time of Contempt, “said Hissrich.

However, it is worth mentioning that he did not dare to give an exact date, but taking into account the times, the third edition could arrive at the end of next year 2022.

The first season, which premiered on December 20, 2019, was based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Fate, which are a collection of short stories that predate the main Witcher saga.

The first season explores events that shaped the three main characters on different timelines, before finally merging into one.

On November 13, 2019, the series was renewed for a second season, which has its premiere date confirmed for December 17, 2021, which was carried out as planned.