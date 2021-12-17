In 2019 Henry Cavill would start a new path in television series, after passing through the DC Extended Universe as Superman he took on a project that moved away from what the public was used to seeing about him. The Witcher – 100% is part of an entire franchise that encompasses the novels known as La Saga del Brujo published since the early nineties, to failed attempts at films such as The Hex, a Polish movie released in 2001, and even a popular video game that was released in 2007.

This Netflix original series has meant a great bet, because in addition to launching the show that Cavill stars in, it planned other seasons and, if that was not enough, it has begun to expand its universe through some spin-offs. The first of these was the animated film The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare – 93%, directed by Kwang Il Han which premiered in August this year receiving rave reviews.

The film followed the warlock Vesemir, who would later become not only Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, but also his father figure. This morning the new episodes of the second season were officially launched, and at the end of the credits you could see the first official preview of the new prequel that will continue with the series format called The Witcher: Blood Origin. You can watch the trailer below.

This new story will explore the history of the first sorcerer and how he took that place. Furthermore, one of the main themes revolves around the reason why the three worlds, that of monsters, that of elves and that of men, had to come together to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before what we see in the series starring Henry cavill and promises to be faithful to the style that you have liked so much about the program created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The prequel will star Éile, Fjall, and Scian, played by Sophia brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%) respectively. Each one explores their own path until they meet to become a group of travelers and warriors. In the preview released, it is not yet known what the meeting between the three will be like, but it is clear that each one has something to contribute to the team.

Scian is an elf who is in search of a holy sword, Fjall has experience as a warrior, while Elie was also a warrior who decided to leave her position, which also included the responsibility of protecting the queen, to explore the world. It is expected that after this trailer, new advances will begin to emerge that invite viewers to learn more about the missions of the protagonists, preparing the ground for their arrival on Netflix.

Declan De Barra, writer of The witcher, will now serve as showrunner and executive producer. For now there is no set date for the launch of the series, but given that this franchise has become one of Netflix’s best bets, they may not let much time pass. The Witcher: Blood Origin will have six episodes in total.

