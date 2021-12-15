The Witcher Season 2 – 67% is coming to Netflix on Friday, December 17th and fans are already overflowing with excitement. We will see Henry Cavill once again playing Geralt of Rivia, in this second part of the story of his exploits. Early critics of the program announce that it will be even better than the first season, and among these comments stands out what could be considered the most important of all, that of the creator and writer of the series of novels by The witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski, who shared his own take on the show and it’s completely positive.

The praise from the writer does not come as a surprise, as he had previously expressed his approval and liking for the first season. Within your criticism, Sapkowski praises showrunner Lauren Schmidt and her team, plus says she can’t wait to see the next one. The Netflix Twitter account for the franchise The witcher published the author’s comment, we leave it below:

I congratulate Lauren and her team for their excellent work. Adapting my books is not an easy task. I looked at her with great joy and look forward to an even more epic season 3.

Our favorite review of #TheWitcher Season 2 so far! pic.twitter.com/XqGGo4TCaK – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

There are only 2 days left for the premiere of the new season on the platform, which will continue to include in its cast Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Dandelion. Also, new faces are coming to the cast, some of them are Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha fabienne ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen and Mecia Simson like Francesca.

As mentioned Andrzej Sapkowski In its comment, Netflix previously announced the arrival of a third season. The first is available on the platform, you can also see at this time Making The Witcher, a special that allows us to see the extraordinary journey behind the scenes about the creation of the series. Likewise, the anime movie The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare – 93% is also available.

The series’ first season premiered on December 20, 2019, and was based on both of the novels by The witcher from Sapkowski, The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny. In it we can see how the stories of the three main characters take shape in different timelines, before they finally meet and their paths merge in the plot. This first part of the series has 8 episodes, and at the time of the premiere the critics were somewhat varied but mostly positive. According to Parrot Analytics, The witcher was the third most watched original series in the United States, only behind Stranger Things – 96% and The Mandalorian – 90%. Some time later, a report revealed that The witcher became the most viewed television series in this territory, and the most viewed in the world during the week of December 22-28, 2019.

