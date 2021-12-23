The second season of The Witcher – 100% arrived on the Netflix platform a few days ago and the fans of the famous monster hunter threw themselves fully into its transmission to witness the new adventures on the Continent. Geralt of Rivia returned to face threats from other worlds and beasts of great danger, but although the reviews are positive and the execution of the story somewhat more polished compared to the previous season, not everyone has been satisfied with the product. Through its networks, PETA published a statement claiming the use of real animals on set (via MovieWeb).

The second season of The witcher It was delayed for important reasons such as the coronavirus pandemic or Henry Cavill’s injury on set late last year. Despite the circumstances, the new episodes were released on December 17 and quickly became the most watched on the platform. But they have not been well received among the members that make up PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Below you can read the message sent to all fans of the fantasy series:

Netflix’s The Witcher has a monstrous problem, as the producers apparently monstrously chose to exploit a live lemur and squirrel monkeys, among other animals, rather than using modern, computer-generated imagery. Typically, the entertainment industry prematurely separates these animals from their mothers and thwarts their instinctive needs to explore, choose a mate, raise their young, and forage for food, which is why friendly audiences should skip The Witcher and instead , give a chance to the many movies and series that feature only truly human artists.

But the above is not the only thing that has scandalized PETA in recent weeks, at least within the entertainment industry. They also recently sent a few words about Clifford, the big red dog – 70%: “While other films opt for CGI that allows monkeys to stay with their families, rather than being dragged onto film sets and forced to act. , Clifford the Big Red Dog doubles the cruelty. ” The organization ensures that the film should not be seen and that families should not allow entry into their lives: “Clifford is a big red flag, and friendly audiences should skip the film in favor of productions that do not exploit animals. “

In the case of The witcher, the new chapters include the presence of some exotic animals that have angered PETA, so it is up to each consumer of the series to decide whether to continue watching Geralt’s adventures on Netflix or not. On the other hand, the second season is provoking mixed reactions, because while the specialized critics have been more benevolent, the readers of the literary saga and the players of the titles developed by CD Projekt RED are enraged by the drastic changes made to the story. .

It is clear that Lauren hissrich, the showrunner, wants to go the way of Marvel Studios and create her own universe by not following the events of the books. On the other hand, video game fans are also dismayed since they have killed several characters that are important in The wild hunt. We’ll see what other changes it will make Lauren for the third season, already confirmed and very soon in filming.

