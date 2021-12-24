This December 17 the second season of The Witcher premiered – 100% on the Netflix platform and Geralt de Rivia fans threw themselves into the new episodes … but things did not turn out well for many. Through platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes, the public has expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent adventures of the monster hunter on the small screen. Although the series has been a huge audience success, the decisions that were made for the script are upsetting many.

When Netflix licensed a series for Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga, The witcher, the fans were filled with excitement. The first season was released in late 2019 and got its fair share of views, however it confused many uninitiated fans in the books due to the time jumps between each chapter. Despite the above, fans were confident that things would work out for the next block. The temporality of the events was adjusted to an entirely linear structure, however, now the buts are heading for drastic changes in the original story.

While the second season of The witcher maintains a 94% approval rating among specialized critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the general public segment has taken the note up to 62%, making it clear that many viewers are not satisfied with the work of Lauren hissrich, the showrunner, when adapting the literary adventures of Geralt de Rivia. The truth is that since the launch of the official trailer for the new chapters, things already smelled bad; Someone in advertising thought it was a good idea to put a theme of rap and hip-hop as the musical background, completely neglecting the Slavic cut of the fantasy world in which the story is inspired. In our portal things are not very different, the series has 100% with the critics and 62% with the fans.

Some creative decisions that have angered fans of The witcher in this second season they are related to the presentation and sudden death of Eskel, a witcher who ends up turned into a leshy; the death of Sardinilla; the fact that the witchers hired a group of prostitutes for a party considering that the fortress of Kaer Morhen is practically isolated; Vesemir trying to sacrifice Ciri; Yennefer putting Ciri in danger; among many other details. The story of the new chapters is completely removed from the literary material and for the future we can only hope for something barely similar to the original adventure.

It seems that Lauren hissrich I no longer want to adapt the books and much less the games, but rather seeks to create a completely original story that is capable of surprising expert fans in the world of The witcherHowever, it is clear that her skills as a storyteller left much to be desired. Will he be able to put things back together in the already authorized third season? Production will start very soon.

In the final chapter of the second season we observe that Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri travel to a different sphere and meet directly with the Wild Hunt, the horsemen who predict times of destruction and who in this story will search for the princess of Cintra for her inheritance of the Old Blood. We will see what remedy the three will seek to keep the young warrior safe. Netflix announced a few days ago that the third season of the series will premiere in late 2023.

