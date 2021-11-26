Less than a month until the arrival of the second season of The Witcher – 67% to Netflix, and all the fans are more than ready, excited and desperate for such a launch. The famous platform knows about the long wait and, after having released some trailers and images in recent months, this time it has given Geralt de Rivia’s followers a clip showing him fighting against a new monster.

The official Twitter account of The witcher shared this glimpse of season 2, reminding audiences that new episodes of the series will arrive on December 17 this year. This promo clip gives fans a broader view of a fight between Geralt and a monster known as a myriapod, a giant beast from the jawed arthropod family.

New monsters await. Are you ready? Known. Al. Myriapod.

The witcher is a drama and fantasy series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. The story is based on the books of the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and is set in a medieval world on a land mass known as “the Continent”, the plot explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are united on the each other for fate. Geralt de Rivia is played by the famous actor Henry Cavill, who is also a lover of video games from The witcher. Other personalities such as Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer also participate in the program.

Myriapods, beasts like the one we saw in the previous clip, are creatures that resemble a giant centipede. There are nine books that make up the original story of The witcher: The Last Wish (1993), The Sword of Destiny (1992), The Blood of the Elves (1994), Time of Hate (1995), Baptism of Fire (1996), The Tower of the Swallow (1997), The Lady del Lago (1999), Road without Return (2000), Storm Season (2013). Myriapods were first introduced in The Sword of Destiny, in this Geralt and a dryad named Braenn meet Ciri (for the first time) in the Brokilon forest, where she is being attacked by one of these monsters.

The first season of the series premiered on December 20, 2019 and was based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny, in it we can see how the stories of the three main characters take shape in different timelines, before they finally meet and their paths merge into the plot. This first part of the series has 8 episodes, and at the time of the premiere the critics were somewhat varied but mostly positive. According to Parrot Analytics, The witcher was the third most-watched original web series in the United States, behind only Stranger Things – 96% and The Mandalorian – 90%. Some time later, a report revealed that The Witcher became the most watched television series in this territory, and the most watched in the world during the week of December 22-28, 2019.

There is no doubt that the scene shown in the Netflix clip, in addition to reminding fans that the greatest threat on the continent is the monsters that plague it, it also comes to bear in mind that the next season of The witcher It will be available on December 17. If you find yourself impatient to see it, you can see Geralt once again fighting against that horrible centipede, it will serve as a tool to increase the excitement and reduce a little anxiety before waiting.

