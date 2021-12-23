The second season of The Witcher – 67% arrived on Netflix last Friday, December 17 and is being a total success. In these new episodes Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia to amaze us with his exploits. Early critics of the show reported that this second part would be much better than the first, and apparently they were not wrong, as the audience for the show continues to grow uncontrollably. The long-awaited season exceeded 142 million hours watched in its first three days and it seems that the time people have to The witcher on screen it will only keep increasing.

The followers of this fantasy drama had been waiting for almost two years for the return of Cavill to Netflix and, when it finally arrived on the platform, they could not wait another minute and were completely dedicated to seeing what the new episodes had to offer. The 142.4 million hours viewed were almost three times what was once considered the platform’s most watched program, La Casa de Papel – 100%, recorded in Netflix’s weekly audience rating.

Little by little, the show continues to outperform many other series on this streaming platform in viewers. In the list of shows in English, The witcher it grabbed the top two spots, as fans watched the first season again, and this raised watch time and earned another 49 million hours. In addition, this first season also ranks third in the all-time list of English-speaking programs, which counts the audience registered within the first 28 days of its premiere.

Season 1 of The witcher it garnered 541 million viewers in its first 28 days and Season 2 is expected to catch up or even surpass it, as it is now more than a fifth of the way. If the audience layout continues as before, it is almost a fact that this fantastic story will be placed as the most viewed on the platform.

This second season has back to Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Dandelion. In addition, new faces arrive to the cast, some of them are Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Yasen Atour as Coen, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, among others.

The first season premiered in December 2019 and was based on the two novel series titles by The witcher written by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny. In it we can see how the stories of the three main characters take shape separately, before they finally meet and their paths merge in the plot. This first part of the series has 8 episodes, and at the time of the premiere the critics were somewhat varied but mostly positive. According to Parrot Analytics, The witcher was the third most-watched original series in America, second only to The Mandalorian – 90% and Stranger Things – 96%.

