Henry Cavill recently assured that he considers it a “privilege” to give visibility to the geek culture through his papers and the interviews he grants in order to promote them, something in which he turns in every way. Thus, the same speaks of what he enjoys building computers or painting and playing with Warhammer figures, that sneaks a phrase that he loves in the new season of the series in which he stars.

And it is that Cavill not only heads ‘The Witcher’ giving life to Geralt De Rivia based on what the script of the same raises, but before beginning to work with the character for the adaptation that can be seen on Netflix, this actor was already a fan of books. Cavill, what proclaims himself an admirer of the words of Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the original work, is a fan to the point of having cast a dialogue from the books on the television version.

He tells it in an interview with a Polish media (echoed by Redanian Intelligence), in which he states that he decided to try to make part of what Sapkowski wrote be reflected in the series … without saying anything to anyone!

“There’s a snippet right at the beginning of ‘Blood of Elves’ where Geralt loses consciousness on Sodden Hill and experiences a vision where he talks to Death. Then there are some lovely words spoken about crossing the meadow and the mist. That scene was not in the series, but these words captivated me with their poetry and they were so wonderfully ‘Sapkowski’ that I wanted my Geralt to say them. However, I didn’t feel like having a long discussion about whether I could add this somewhere. So i did I said the words in front of the camera and was ready to face the consequences. I finally got it right and it’s in season 2“.

No tossing coins

In the first season of ‘The Witcher’, there is a scene in which the bard Dandelion (Joey Batey) composes a song with the aim of getting those who distrusted Geralt to take a liking to him. That song, ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher ‘went viral shortly after the series’ premiere in 2019, giving rise to numerous memes, remixes and covers. And like everything that goes viral, that moment could have been taken further, something that according to Cavill has not happened (and thankfully).

The actor assures that no one has thrown a coin at the moment, but that if someone dared, they would not stand idly by. “Don’t throw anything at me because I’ll throw it back at you”, and a coin in the hands of Geralt (or Superman) … Be careful.