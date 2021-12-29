The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich assures that the Netflix series will not go beyond the books published by Andrzej Sapkowski.

On December 17, it landed in the catalog of Netflix season 2 of The Witcher, whose reception has been such that in its first week it had more than 142 million hours of viewing on Netflix.

Even though the second season of The Witcher has had some unexpected change from the books, its showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich stated that the The Witcher series will not go beyond the series of novels published by Andrzej Sapkowski. Or at least that’s what she hopes for.

In a recent interview for The Wrap, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich commented that she hopes the Netflix series finish after all of Sapkowski’s books have been adapted.

“I’ve always said that I want to end our stories in the same place that Andrzej Sapkowski finished his,” the executive producer and showrunner of The Witcher told the outlet. “I just don’t feel the need for us to keep creating stories after their intentional ending.”

However, Hissrich added that she is willing to be a bit flexible with the timeline because the author has not disclosed future plans. “The funny thing is, of course, that since we’ve been working on the series, he (Andrzej Sapkowski) currently released two new books,” he noted.

While the The Witcher seasons 1 and 2 have stayed fairly close to their respective books in the series, The Last Wish and Blood of the Elves, Hissrich shared that an important story from the latter will appear in their season 3.

“We do a book roughly a season, but we also make sure that the stories in that book are the best in that season of our TV series. So sometimes we move those chess pieces a little bit,” he explained.

“There’s a great Blood of the Elves story that we’re going to do in Season 3, for example. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit into Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We tried to be pretty flexible with that, “Hissrich added.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date for The Witcher season 3, but it will most likely land in the Netflix catalog in late 2022.. Meanwhile, here are the best Netflix series to watch in 2021.

