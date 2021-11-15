11/15/2021 at 21:46 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The investigating judge number 5 of Llíria has decreed provisional release (with charges) and without bail by Carmen CV, the 66-year-old woman detained last friday how alleged perpetrator of the stabbing death of her brother, Juan Ramón, 63, in the family chalet, in l’Eliana, Valencia, after inspecting the police report and hearing the statement of the investigated woman, who continues to deny her relationship with the homicide. Sources from the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the CV have reported this afternoon of the judge’s decision, adopted “in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office,” he remarks, and they add that it has been imposed as precautionary measures the obligation to appear weekly in court, the withdrawal of the passport and the prohibition of leaving the national territory.

The judge estimates in her order that “in this initial state of the investigation there are not enough incriminating elements against the arrested how to adopt a measure as burdensome as provisional imprisonment, especially when they are still pending to carry out different investigation procedures & rdquor ;.

The magistrate has delayed the decision until all the elements of judgment are available, for which she has ordered the investigators of the Homicide group new errands in the house to verify certain contradictions between the version of the detainee and the police conclusions.

In addition, it has ordered a reconstruction of the last hours of both the victim and the detainee, for which the judicial commission has been transferred, with the judge in charge, to the chalet de l’Eliana where the events occurred, with the presence of the detainee, to check your version on the spot.

As Levante-EMV announced exclusively, Carmen CV was arrested on Friday morning, hours after the discovery of the lifeless body of Juan Ramón, after conducting the autopsy and gathering evidence incriminating by the specialists of the Homicide group of the Valencia Civil Guard.

The lifeless body of Juan Ramón Climent was found around 8:00 p.m. last Thursday, November 11, fallen in the living room of his house, at number 4 Rincón de Loix street in the Hendaya de l’Eliana urbanization. The body was in the family’s main house, and it was Carmen CV who went to her neighbor’s house, a local police in Valencia, to ask it helps because “something’s wrong with my brother & rdquor;. The investigated woman affirms that she was in her house, a second smaller building, within the same plot, and that, upon entering the main house, she saw her brother on the ground and, when she did not answer his calls, she left in seek help.

When the agent was on the phone with the Valencian Generalitat Emergency telephone number, 112, the woman told him that someone had stabbed the man. The two forensics who performed the autopsy the following day, Friday, at the València Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) counted more than a score of stab wounds to the body -in the head, back and chest-, several of them lethal.

The alleged murder weapon, a kitchen knife about 18 centimeters in length, was found washed in the house sink.

Carmen CV had already been taken home last Saturday, during the search carried out in both houses in the presence of her lawyer and the attorney from the Administration of Justice (LAJ) of the investigating court, during which she continued to deny her involvement in the death violence of his brother and asked, through his lawyer, that “security cameras be examined” to defend his innocence.