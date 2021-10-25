10/25/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

Magazine WOMAN and the diary SPORT have joined forces to launch the Awards for Women in Sport Woman Sport, The first edition of which will be held tonight at the Old Damm Factory in Barcelona. The two headers, both from Prensa Ibérica, have formed a historic alliance with the aim of creating the first national event conceived, designed and created to support, recognize and give visibility to women in the world of sport. It is often said that women’s sport is an example and a mirror for society, but this time it is put into practice rewarding those athletes, organizations, initiatives and institutions that have managed to become benchmarks in a world that has always been more complicated for women. WOMAN and SPORT award in this first edition of the Awards of the Woman in Sports a total of ten awards.

The winners at the gala, which will be broadcast live from 8:00 p.m. on Teledeporte, TVE’s thematic channel, are the journalist River dove (Prenio Comunicación), the athlete Yulimar Rojas (International Award), the tennis player Carla Suarez (Overcoming Award), the president and secretary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, Ana María Perera and Francisca Perelló (Directive Award), the Movistar cycling team (Team Award), the taekwondo Coral Bistuer (Lifetime Achievement Award), the personal trainer Patry Jordan (Sport 4.0 Award), the Barça women’s team (Extraordinary Prize), the kitesurfer Gisela Pulido (Sports Evolution Award) and the synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell (Woman in Sport Award).

A total of ten awards to recognize ten outstanding careers in their respective fields, always with the common point of being brilliant women, talented and with leadership capacity. With this first edition of the Woman Sport Awards for Women in Sport, the aim is to give visibility to their careers, which rarely make the headlines of the media. Something that is totally unfair and that, with this initiative, wants to be corrected.

The gala, which will be attended by about 200 guests following all health regulations against the pandemic, will be presented by TVE journalist Montse Busquets (specialist in sports information for the state channel) and will feature a musical performance by Luz Casal, who with his particular and unmistakable personality he will set the pace for this first edition of the awards.

OVERCOMING AWARD

Carla Suarez

The professional tennis player returned to the courts after overcoming cancer

INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Yulimar Rojas

The Venezuelan broke the world record for triple jump in Tokyo

SPORT AWARD 4.0

Patry Jordan

4.0 International reference as an online coach with her channel

COMMUNICATION AWARD

River dove

It has broadcast a total of 15 editions of the Olympic Games

TRAJECTORY AWARD

Coral Bistuer

Pioneer of taekwondo in Spain, was world champion

EXTRAORDINARY PRIZE

Barça Women

She has won the treble and has taken the podium of best players

WOMAN IN SPORT AWARD

Ona Carbonell

She returned to compete in a Games a year after being a mother

SPORTS EVOLUTION AWARD

Gisela Pulido

Ten-time Freestyle Kitesurfing World Champion

TEAM AWARD

Movistar team

First Spanish professional cycling team created in 2018

DIRECTIVE AWARD

Ana Maria Parera

Together with Francisca Perelló they direct the Nadal Foundation