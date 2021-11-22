11/22/2021 at 1:20 PM CET

Marcos Ollés

The woman who stabbed her husband to death in front of her three children in Manacor has accepted a 15-year prison sentence. The defendant has recognized the facts before a popular court and has declared herself the author of a crime of homicide with the aggravation of kinship, after the agreement reached between the prosecutor, the private prosecution and the defense. He must compensate the child in common that his parents already had with 260,000 euros.

The crime occurred on the night of July 8, 2020 at the house on Sant Joan Baptista street, in Manacor, where the defendant, a 32-year-old Honduran, her husband, the same age, and three children lived together: the 11-month-old baby they had in common and her other two children, 6 and 9 years old. Daniela Cardona, during an argument, stabbed her partner, the Ecuadorian Óscar Méndez, four times in the back. The defendant, in her statement during the trial, has assured that the attack occurred in a struggle. “He grabbed my hair, I fell on my back and hit a piece of furniture from my back”, has explained. It was then that he stabbed the victim. According to his version, the man had taken the gun before.

The victim managed to leave the house, but fell collapsed on the stairs of the building and bled to death. The accused then went to the home of a neighbor and was arrested when the National Police went to the scene. Since then, he has been in provisional prison.

The prosecution charged him with a crime of homicide, as they considered that the man had the option of defending himself. The relatives of Méndez, who exercise the private prosecution, maintained that the attack was treacherous and they accused her of murder, claiming a 25-year sentence. Finally, the parties have reached an agreement of conformity and have accepted the prosecution’s report. The popular jury has been dissolved after the woman’s confession and the case has been seen for sentencing.