10/25/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

sport.es

Problems in the Absolute Spanish Padel Championship this year in which the women have decided that they are not going to participate and that they withdraw from the competition.

The decision is motivated by the action taken by the organizing company, Urban Event, to offer a bonus of 5,000 euros for participating to some players, specifically to the top Spanish players who for some time already said they were not going to participate, so that In the end they reconsidered and signed up, a fact that has greatly stung women, as they consider it to be discrimination and for that very reason they have had to make this decision.

” It is something very painful that we have not promoted, that we did want to participate, ” we have learned through one of the authorized voices of the players’ association, which logically has felt very bad that the promoters of the tournament They will ” reward ” just for signing up to some guys, with the aim of making it more attractive to the viewer and to those who had already bought their tickets.

The head of the organizing company resigns

Pedro San Roman, former professional player and now CEO of Urban Event, traveled to Córdoba to speak with those affected and presented his resignation in front of them. ” I want to express my regret for the discomfort that an organizational error has caused in the group of participating players and offer my sincere apologies. As the person in charge of the organization, I am in charge of the regret that the offer of economic incentives for participation offered to certain players has generated in the athletes. The sole purpose of this measure was to ensure the participation of the highest ranked players and thus further increase the attractiveness and visibility of the tournament. This initiative has been understood as a comparative offense by the rest of the group of participating players, which I directly assume as an error of the organization and, therefore, I apologize to all the people and entities affected, in the first place to players. , the true protagonists of this sport ”, explained the own San Roman in a letter.

San Roman exonerated the Spanish Paddle Federation: ” The FEP has been on the sidelines of this issue, which arose exclusively in the organizational sphere and I want to apologize to the institution because this practice violates the principle of equal sport that marks its activity. I must assume responsibility for the organizational error that we have committed violating the criteria of parity in the distribution of economic prizes in the Spanish Paddle Championship and present my resignation as the head of the tournament organization. This is how I have transmitted it to Ramón Morcillo, president of the Spanish Paddle Federation, as well as to the institutions and sponsors that are collaborating with the tournament. ”