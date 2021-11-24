11/24/2021 at 2:46 PM CET

Valencia Basket will visit the Belgian Basket Namur Capitale court this Thursday with the aim of achieving a victory that will allow it to secure the first place in group I of the regular phase of the Eurocup but above all to prop up its chances of finishing in the best position possible for later crossings.

Already qualified for the next round, the team of Ruben Burgos it seeks in these last two days to end with the best possible balance with the idea of ​​fighting for the first place in the classification that will be made between all the classified teams to determine the crosses.

Right now, Valencia is one of the seven teams in the competition that is undefeated after having won their first four games and has the third best basket average among those clubs, so it would occupy third place.

He will face an opponent who has won one of his four games and who is fighting to snatch his second place from Duran Maquinaria Ensino and in any case to maintain a balance that gives him options to qualify as one of the best third parties.

The Valencian team will face this shock with two significant casualties because to the one already consolidated this last month of Cristina Ouviña the one on the inside will join Rachel Carrera, who with a fissure in the external meniscus of the left knee will be out for several weeks.

This new absence will force Burgos to change the internal rotation of the team and to increase the minutes of Celeste Trahan-Davis, Laura Gil and Marie Gülich at a time when the three of them drag small physical problems.

At the moment, no youth squad will occupy the record of Career although it could happen in the following encounters, as has happened with Claudia Contell, who will travel with the team again.

In the match that both teams played a little over a month ago at the Fonteta, Valencia overwhelmed the Belgian team by an eloquent 95-45 that has given them a good part of their good ‘basket average’.