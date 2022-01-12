01/12/2022 at 4:49 PM CET

The player of the Athletic club Íñigo Martínez admitted that in the dressing room they assume “normally” that the Bilbao team, despite being the current champion, starts as “cinderella” of the Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and assured that “It’s wonderful not to be a favorite.”

“The beauty of all this is to go undercover, it is wonderful not to be a favorite. There is no favorite in a single game.. You can win or lose anyone and you go home, “said the international defender at the press conference he gave before the official training session at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

The central stressed that Athletic “knows how to compete against these teams”, and recalled that “the first objective is to win” at Atlético de Madrid to get into the final on Sunday and have the chance to relive the “very beautiful memories” that last year’s edition held at La Cartuja brings to the rojiblancos.

“See us again with the cup and taking her to Bilbao would be an immense joy. We are fine, but we have to show it on the field, “added Martinez, who is clear that, despite the fact that” the same year is not the best one, “against the mattress team” there is no easy game. “

“They are like us, they fight to the end. By doing our job well, I have no doubt that we can beat Atlético and anyone else. There is full confidence and we have a great group. It will be a difficult game of 90 minutes or more and anything can happen, “he reflected, confident of his possibilities.

Asked about the opinion expressed this week by his teammate Raúl García about the venue for the Super Cup, when he commented that it “doesn’t make sense” for it to be played in Saudi Arabia, he said that “everyone has their way of thinking, totally respectable”, but that it is a decision that is “in the hands of the Federation”.

“It could have been played in Spain, especially by the fans, but it is something that is not in our hands. We are dedicated to playing and I go wherever it is to play and win a title. We must forget this controversy and we do our thing. What we have in mind is to win the cup and take it to Bilbao “, he settled.

