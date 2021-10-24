Related news

This October 18 is a very special day for Gema Lopez (50 years old) and her ex-husband, Antonio Pardo Sebastian (52). In this date, his only daughter, Nadia, turns 14, an important celebration in which the love and gifts to the minor will not be lacking, as both have shown to be very united in their daughter’s happiness despite her divorce. This festive appointment comes at a very different work time between the ex-spouses, because while the collaborator continues with her imperturbable chair in Sálvame, Pardo has had to reinvent herself in recent years, but already prepares his return to the stage, which is his true vocation.

Actor, director and producer has not been on the charts since 2016. He got off them with the rooms and squares full in which he performed his latest work, Professor Barelis. From then on he began to teach classes of scenic fencing with workshops for children and adults, and did not stop even during the pandemic, as he continued with his classes through videos shared on Instagram.

Antonio Pardo, in one of his fencing workshops. Facebook Conga Productions

Antonio had to redefine his career in times of crisis, but, as he announced this summer, with the beginning of the course he would plunge back into preparations to once again put himself in front of the public and star in his most acclaimed work. “The batteries are recharged and the desire too, soon we will return to the road with different proposals, among them, Professor Barelis, a theatrical bet, which encourages recycling and respect for the environment, new dates very soon “, revealed the producer last July.

Faced with this long-awaited return for him, because it means resuming his true vocation and his passion for the world of interpretation in its most vivid sense, Pardo will have to reactivate all communications linked to his company, Conga Producciones. Already a few weeks ago, some minimal changes could be perceived on its official website, although there is still no updated data. But the task you haven’t done yet and which you will have to face as soon as possible If you want to do a theatrical tour again, it is to readapt your social networks and return current content to them, as you have them completely paralyzed.

Its production company has official profiles on different social networks, and the icons for each of them appear on its website to be able to access them quickly and easily. There are three direct links to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. However, once you click on them and the different platforms open, you can see how abandoned they are. Therefore, the improvement of this aspect should be one of the pending projects in order to launch its return to the stages.

The producer faces the nearest future with the hope of returning to his vocational work. RRSS

On your Facebook profile content is not updated since January 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 global pandemic was declared. To access your Twitter, the web link is wrong and redirects to an account that does not exist, but Conga does have that social network only with another name, and it has not updated content since 2016. For its part, on YouTube, where Pardo Sebastián has his own channel, he has not upload videos since 2013.

As can be seen in the aforementioned social networks, when Pardo’s company was active in these virtual spaces, it did so with great success and generating attractive content for its audience and thus being able to interact with them. Now, with the next return of his plays – in his own words – he will have to go back to worry about keeping your audience informed and aware of their activities, and that will only be achieved by regaining control of their social networks.

A special place

In addition to starting the course in September wanting to return to the world of acting, Antonio also publicly announced the sale of a very special property for him. It was about the house that, as he explained, was his studio for years. Those four walls were a direct witness to the passion of Gema López’s ex-husband for cinema and theater, because there, surely, he rehearsed dozens of roles and dreamed of filling rooms and stands.

The Carabanchel apartment in which Antonio lived has been sold in record time.

To help with the search for a buyer, Pardo shared several photographs of the apartment on his personal Instagram profile. In them you could see some rooms of the 61 square meter house and located the area of Carabanchel. A second-hand apartment in good condition, built in 1940 on the third floor of a building that lacks an elevator. The building It was sold for 144,000 euros.

Antonio’s publications paid off and, according to EL ESPAÑOL, he found a buyer in less than a month. Great news that these days joins her daughter’s birthday and her illusion to get back on stage and act after five years missing him.

