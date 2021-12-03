While SSDs continue to fall in price and increase their market share, traditional HDDs know that the only solution not to disappear is by offering brutal storage capacities at a good price.

Seagate introduced its first 20TB hard drives for professional deployments on Thursday, as promised by the company several months ago.

The new Exos X20 and IronWolf Pro 20 TB hard drives are destined for data centerslarge-scale s, business and NAS applications. The new units will be available later this month for less than 700 euros.

Seagate’s new Exos 20 (18TB and 20TB) and IronWolf Pro 20TB hard drives employ the company’s well-known 5th generation helium-filled platform, which is based on nine 2.2TB perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) platters.

Those turntables are served by 18 heads that use Two-Dimensional Magnetic Recording (TDMR) technology to cope with very high track density.

Since Seagate has not increased the number of platters, it has had to increase the areal density to 1135 Gbit per inch, which has increased the maximum sustained transfer speed of the new drives at 285 Mb / s (vs 270 Mb / s for 18 TB drives).

Meanwhile, all Exos X20 drives have a random read / write capability of up to 168/550 IOPS (4K, QD16), which is consistent with the Exos X18 generation.

Despite sharing a platform with their 18 TB predecessors, the new drives reduce the average operating power to 7.7 W, compared to 8 W. This is always good news as they are installed by the dozens in large servers and data centers.

Exos X20 and IronWolf Pro 20TB hard drives are enterprise grade, so they have all the appropriate enhancements to increase reliability and performance in high vibration environments.

As for stamina, all Exos drives are rated for a workload of up to 550TB / year for five yearswhile all IronWolf Pro hard drives are rated for a workload of up to 300TB / year over the same period.

The Seagate Exos X20 20TB will be available this month for an MSRP of $ 669.99, while the IronWolf Pro 20TB will be offered for $ 649.99. That is, at about $ 30 a tera which is not bad at all.