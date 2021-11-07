

Astro, founder of the band UB40, performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 in San Jose, California.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / .

A devastating news that it shocked all those lovers of the ‘reggae’ genre to the max. Terrence Oswald Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro and former member of the British band formed in Birmingham UB40, passed away last Saturday at age 64 after a short illness, as expressed by the members of the group on their social networks.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken to have to tell you that our dear friend Astro passed away today due to a very short illness.. The world will never be the same again without him. We ask that you respect the privacy of your family at this incredibly difficult time, “wrote the band to spread the unfortunate news to all followers on their Twitter account.

We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GRDjtApyzy – ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@ UB40) November 6, 2021

How did UB40 originate?

UB40 was originally formed in mid-1978 with the addition of James Brown, Earl Falconer and Brian Travers, while later the Campbell brothers (Alistair and Robin), Norman Hassan, Michael Virtue and Astro joined the band. Each of the members had formed a bond of friendship by various Birmingham institutes in where they came to coincide through a wave of youth discontent against the political and economic situation who lived in England at that time.

The name of UB40 arises from the name of the format that must be filled out in Great Britain by those unemployed who aspire to aid from the State. For that reason, the name of the band, in fact, is related to this term: Unemployment Benefit Form 40, a form of subsidy for the unemployed that in those days was widely used.

Also, the band achieved success in 1980 with his first single ‘Food For Thought’, which was the first song that was positioned in the list of the first successes in the United Kingdom. Following that, the British group released various songs known as ‘I Think It’s Going to Rain Today’, ‘One in Ten’ and a new version of the song ‘Red Red Wine’ by singer Neil Diamond in 1983, a single that became a worldwide hit of the ‘reggae’ genre in general, obtaining its first success and subsequent rise to fame.

UB40 sold more than 100 million records thanks to the successes of ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ and ‘Kingston Town’. In August this year, netizens were also dismayed by the Death of saxophonist Brian Travers, who was the founder of the group UB40 and died of cancer at the age of 62.