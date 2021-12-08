12/08/2021 at 11:38 CET

.

The cycling teams of the World Tour are already stretching after the long vacations that will give way to the 2022 season. Costa Blanca to refine the form before the beginning of the calendar in the month of January.

The concentrations are used to gather the corridors’ squads, meet the new signings, make a group, plan the test calendar and start riding on sunny roads that allow the first training sessions with mild temperatures.

This week the Alicante and Valencian coasts will host a good number of World Tour teams, practically all of the 18 teams of the highest category, which will be between 9 and 15 days in towns such as Calpe, Altea, Alicante, Valencia or even Girona .

The Colombian Ineos Egan bernal and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz has chosen Mallorca between the 10th and 17th of December. At the other geographic extreme, the DSM and EF Education teams have chosen Girona.

The mild climate and away from the rains guarantee 17 degrees to the teams that choose the Alicante town of Calpe, on the Costa Blanca, a place that will host the Deceuninck Quick Step, the number one of the season in the UCI classification, with figures like the world champion Julian Alaphilippe and the belgian Remco Evenepoel.

The “Wolf Pack” chooses a hotel in Calpe “because it offers a mix of roads that will suit our climbers, classic cyclists and sprinters alike, as well as being able to enjoy the most pleasant climates of southern Europe”, as he explains the Belgian formation.

Koen Pelgrim, Quick Step coach, explains that these occasions “are unique for the whole team to get together”.

“It is also an opportunity for quality structured training, testing materials and continuing our preparations for the 2022 season, our 20th year in the peloton,” he adds Pelgrim.

Many World Tour teams, both male and female, will also meet in the area, especially in January, although there are riders like Remco Evenepoel who choose to rent an apartment in the region throughout the winter to escape the cold and seek tranquility.

The Spanish geography of the Mediterranean has become the one preferred by professional cyclists, at a time of the year that belongs to the low season, the stays are cheaper and the roads are little loaded compared to the overcrowding of the summer. The south of France or the Italian Tuscany were the most requested places for the seasons in other times.

The teams appreciate the tranquility that is breathed in the hotels in December, the cycling atmosphere that is breathed and the good facilities of the hotels, which offer everything you need for meetings, gyms, large parking lots and above all a good location near the Alicante or Valencia airports.

The riders will begin to accumulate work with a view to the 2022 season, they will schedule the year, they will undergo various physical tests and they will have sessions with the doctors, nutritionists and even mechanics for the analysis of the bicycle and the various materials.

Slovenian UAE team Tadej pogacar, double winner of the Tour de France, will be in Alicante from January 5, while Bahrain Victorious of Mikel Landa He will go to Calpe from December 12. BikeExchange will also spend time in the area, as will Trek-Segafredo, the TotalEnergies of Peter sagan, Gazprom and Intermarche.

Astana, which was presented in Kazakhstan last Friday, will be in Altea until December 20, with Vincenzo Nibali, Gianni Moscon and the star signing, the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Jumbo-Visma of Primoz Roglic, triple winner of the Vuelta, has chosen Girona between December 13 and 21. Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos They made their cyclo-cross debut this weekend in Belgium, but will travel to the team’s concentration after competing in the World Cup in Val di Sole in the snow of northern Italy on December 12.

For its part, Movistar will opt for the province of Almería when the Christmas holidays are over, with the exact location and dates yet to be specified.