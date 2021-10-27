Austin (Texas, United States) will soon host what promises to be the world’s largest neighborhood of 3D-printed houses, made up of a total of 100 houses.

Step by step, 3D construction is gaining ground, something that is very interesting given its advantages. And it is that this construction technique saves a lot of time and costs when erecting buildings, making it a clear future alternative to conventional construction.

American Icon is one of the benchmark companies in the large-scale 3D house construction sector.

The company, known for projects like 3D printing homes in less than 24 hours, has partnered with Lennar, one of America’s leading home builders, to build the largest neighborhood of 3D houses in the world.

This has been announced by both companies, which point out that, thanks to 3D printing, it is possible overcome some of the main problems in the construction sector, among them the shortage of labor and the lack of materials.

This community will be located in Austin (Texas, United States), in an area yet to be confirmed. It will be made up of a total of 100 manufactured houses with advanced software and materials, as well as innovative robotics.

Although the specific details, such as the size of each house or the distribution of the rooms, have not yet been revealed, we know that they will be single-family houses with one floor. with solar panels installed on the roof.

Icon’s 3D printing technology is able to build strong and energy efficient homes much faster than using traditional construction techniques. In addition, it provides greater design freedom and minimizes material waste.

As the company claims, its technology is capable of delivering houses and structures of up to 900 square meters that meet all quality and safety standards. In fact, Icon notes that its materials are even stronger and more durable than those traditionally used in construction.

The Icon Vulcan 3D printer will be in charge of manufacturing the material, a mixture similar to layered cement, with which the structure of each home will be built. Once the frame is lifted, the human operators will add the missing elements to finish the construction.

The works will begin sometime in 2022 and soon we will know more details.