12/26/2021

On at 13:19 CET

.

Scientists have been warning this for decades and now it is a reality: climate change has arrived: more frequent and virulent phenomena, historic storms, sixth generation fires and the increase in periods of extreme temperatures.

The Mediterranean basin, and especially Spain, is one of the zero zones of the climate emergency, as has been verified this year after the passage of the historic storm Filomena, the most intense storm in the last 50 years in Spain, which buried an area of ​​about 256,000 km2 under the snow.

However, this catastrophe was not the only one: the sixth generation fires, with the capacity to alter the meteorological conditions, have also been present, such as Sierra Bermeja (Malaga), with 10,000 burned hectares, which showed that fires evolve towards “virulent” phenomena, linked to climate change, difficult to extinguish and control.

Throughout this year there have also been 20 large forest fires (GIF) among which stands out the one in Navalacruz (Ávila), the fourth most important in the history of Spain since there are records, and which left more than 22,000 hectares burned.

Another adverse phenomenon caused by climate emergency, more and more settling, is the increase in summer days: almost 5 weeks more than at the beginning of the 80s, with August 2021 with highest temperature records ever recorded to date in points of the Spanish geography.

Drought in Spain

Nor can we forget in 2021 the effects caused by great damage or cold drops in the south and east of the peninsula that suggest, as explained by the Meteorological Agency, that on days of more intense precipitation it rains now more than in decades past and that torrential rains are more so on the Mediterranean peninsular slope.

But neither Filomena nor the recent stormy episodes have managed to end the drought suffered by Spain: the current year drags a rainfall figure below normal, as a result of which the autumn is being drier, with a worrying situation of the hydrological basins.

Nowadays, the most deficient basins are the Guadalquivir -officially declared in a drought situation which forces to adopt temporary measures to increase resources- the Guadiana basin, the Guadalete-Barbate basin, the Segura basin and the Andalusian Mediterranean basin.

Climate Change Law

These climate warnings require immediate and ambitious measures to protect people, the climate and nature, which has led Spain to approve this year the first Climate Change Law of its history which proposes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23% -over 1990- by 2030.

And for this climate law to continue its development, in 2021 the Citizen Assemblies for the Climate have started, where citizens representing the diversity of the country, and supported by experts in the field, contribute Non-binding recommendations in the face of the climate emergency.

At the level of biodiversity, the degradation of the Mar Menor It was once again one of the most prominent issues of the year with the appearance last August of tons of fish and crustaceans killed by lack of oxygen, a situation that is repeated over time and that this time even exceeded the 2019 catastrophe.

The Government has presented to regenerate this salty lagoon, the largest in Europe, a Framework of Priority Actions with short and medium-term actions to reduce the pollutant load, stop irregular irrigation and re-naturalize the basin through green solutions.

The inclusion of the Iberian wolf (Canis lupus) in the List of Species in Special Protection Regime, a measure that has been strongly criticized by Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León and Galicia for understanding that it will hinder the sustainable management of the territory, will lead to the abandonment of livestock activity and will exacerbate rural depopulation.

2021 has also been el year associated with European Recovery Funds, a green investment that, of the total of 70,000 million that it will mobilize, 40.29% will contribute to the objectives of mitigation and adaptation to climate change, as well as to achieve climate neutrality before 2050.

The preparation of the Strategic Health and Environment Plan to promote healthy environments that help achieve the health objectives of the population and reduce the risks derived from environmental factors and its conditioning factors will make it possible to reduce the burden of diseases and identify new threats.