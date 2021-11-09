. Contestants of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015

One of the false beliefs about beauty queens is that they are hollow women and not very intelligent, but there is no doubt that sometimes nerves play tricks on girls, especially when answering questions that They seem easy to answer, but they get them in trouble.

And to the long list of funny answers or that leave the public with a face of “what did he say?” On the part of beauty pageant competitors, one of the most beautiful participants who has passed through Nuestra Belleza Latina was added six years ago: Mariana Torres.

The beautiful Mexican, considered in the ninth edition of the Univisión reality show, which was eventually won by the Dominican Francisca Lachapel, was questioned about a hypothetical matter, to which she not only failed to answer with precision, but also made her an object of ridicule and he passed on for posterity on social media.

Play

Candidate chooses two chimpanzees to preserve the human race – 04/10/15 The candidate Mariana Torres, in the semifinal of the Miss Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 contest, suggested that two chimpanzees should preserve the human species.2015-04-10T13: 32: 01Z

Mariana was questioned by the then host of the television program Javier Poza, about “if there were a nuclear holocaste, what couple (of people) would you choose around the world to preserve and multiply the human species”, to which Mariana responded by releasing tremendous pearl.

Obviously the contestant, who at that time was part of the group of semifinalists of the show and who had stolen the applause for the beautiful red dress she wore, was filled with nervousness and wanted to sound scientific, having a poor development of her response.

Play

Most viewed: Mariana Torres’ controversial response, “Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015” Mexican Mariana Torres, participant in the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 contest, is mocked on social media. April 10, 2015 We invite you to watch the following video: Video: inside the narco tunnel found in Tijuana youtu.be/631GlYtLvDQ COMMENT THIS VIDEO AND SHARE IT WITH YOUR FRIENDS For more information go to: youtube.com/excelsiortv Kiosko- Excélsior TV… 2015 -04-10T21: 30: 48Z

“Well, if there was a holocaust, I don’t think there would be, but if there were, I think I would choose a couple of chimpanzees, because the theory that we come from the chimpanzee”, said Mariana, leaving everyone with an impression face, in a video that we leave you here.

“Then I do not know. How difficult, “added the Mexican when she realized the outburst she had uttered and that immediately made then-judge Jackie Bracamontes laugh with Jomari Goyso, while Osmel Sousa could not hide her astonished face.

Play

Mariana Torres auditioned in Houston for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 Mariana Torres, simple and feisty, won the pass to Miami at the audition in Houston for Nuestra Belleza Latina. Get to know her a little more and support her #NBLHOUSTON. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in the United States. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Javier Poza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Jomari Goyso SUBSCRIBE !: bit.ly/NBLSuscribete…2015-01-26T03:29:57Z

There were many memes that arose from this response, and although Mariana had to settle for the fifth place in the competition in the end, to this day she remains famous among the followers of the program for her response.

Very soon we will see the semifinalists of the current edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina answering difficult questions, and we hope they do not have a moment as painful as Mariana’s.