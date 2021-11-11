11/11/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

Veronica Sedeño

Behind the presentation of 2021 Christmas Lottery announcement, all the reactions and opinions about it came. With a hindsight through time, the Christmas Lottery announcement of this edition puts the focus once again on the importance of sharing. In fact, their catchphrase is’We share the luck with whom we share life”

The Christmas Lottery announcement This year it seems that the general public is liking it a lot. From our special we launched a survey to find out the opinion of users about the spot and this is inclined towards a favorable result. This has not happened every year, as there have been Lottery announcements that received criticism rather than praise. On occasions, Lottery fans have not shared the story they wanted to convey or they have not liked the chosen protagonists.

Looking back, the 2013 Christmas Lottery announcement It was the subject of all kinds of memes due to the interpretation of the artists that appeared in it. The singers Montserrat Caballé, Raphael, David Bustamante, Marta Sánchez and Niña Pastori gave voice to a melody, which for many was not the most appropriate.

A few years earlier, in 2010, the criticism came due to the lack of success in the choice of the stories to tell. In this case, comments were heard criticizing the lack of connection between the plot and the Christmas Lottery Draw.

At 2008 Christmas Lottery announcement The criticisms came for the euphoria and excessive happiness that it transmitted, taking into account the serious economic crisis in which the country was plunged. Many did not find it an appropriate spot and did not hesitate to show their disagreement with it.