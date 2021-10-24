“Sometimes life is so bastard and excuse the expression, so, so bastard that either you hit your head against a wall until you open your head or you hold the onslaught as you can begging life never to hit you like that again“Thus began two days ago Lucía Galán, known for her brand ‘Lucia My Pediatrician’, a reflection on social networks that has impacted due to its harshness. This Oviedo doctor based in Alicante, where she has her job, was referring to the worst case scenario when the diagnosis given to parents is that their son or daughter has cancer, whose survival rate has grown in recent years to 70% on average.

“And you beg him, devastated by tears and by sorrow and by anguish and by frustration and by the INFINITE pain that you will never see your daughter again“He continued in a post that in just 48 hours has obtained some 10,000 reactions and almost 500 messages of mourning.

The farewell

This specialist who works in ‘Growing Center’ in Alicante city has revealed how he had to say goodbye to a six-year-old patient, being aware that she was going to die soon from cancer.

“And as a mother, as a father, it is your turn to say goodbye to her. To her, a six year old girl who clings to life more than anyone, a six-year-old girl who takes you by the hand and with the conviction of an adult tells you: ‘When I grow up I’m going to be a pediatrician like you, Lucia ‘ and your blood runs cold when you listen to her and for not breaking into tears, you take her in your arms, hug her as hard as you are capable and mentally say goodbye to her because you know positively that you will most likely never see her again. At least not in this life. So it was“.

The gift

Next he referred to the gift the little girl had given him before leaving. “This morning her parents have come, without her, because she is already in another place I hope wonderful, playing with her stories … They gave me this bracelet“Go ahead.” This is for you. He did it a few days before he left … He only made people with whom he felt something special and we had to come give it to you “, he says that the minor’s parents told him.

“We hugged and cried. And it was not a hug from a pediatrician to a patient. It was a hug from two mothers, just that, two mothers … nothing more and nothing less. Nothing more and nothing less”.

How to deal with death

As a family pediatrician, Lucía Galán explains how she faced that moment with her loved ones. “And life hits you, damn if it hits you, but we must move forward, WE HAVE TO GO AHEAD “. He says that this statement was said to the mother,” separating a little from her and putting both of my hands on his cheeks so that he would stare into my eyes. You have to repeat this to yourself like a mantra: You have to move on, “he insisted.

“Always forward, always. For you, for your husband and for her, which is what she would like, to see you happy again. Ask for help, we are here. Lean on yours, on us, on whoever you want, but don’t live this alone, “he added.

“There is nothing more terrible in life than losing a child. There is nothing.. From here all my strength to them and to all of you who are or have been through it.

