10/17/2021 at 3:55 PM CEST

The director of the WTA final, Gustavo Santoscoy, assured this Sunday that the celebration of the tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, will be a before and after for women’s tennis in Latin America.

“I think so, that it will be a before and after. In Latin America an event of such magnitude had not been received. With the WTA finals; the promotion of sport will grow and it will be a good thing, also for Mexico” , he told . Santoscoy.

From November 10 to 17, Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico located in the State of Jalisco, will organize the competition of the eight best tennis players in the world. As of today, the Australian Asleigh barty, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the czech Karolina Pliskova and the czech Barbora Krejcikova.

“Sabalenka will be the first to arrive; confirmed for November 1; he wants to get there before to adapt to the altitude and the field “, revealed the leader of the Organizing Committee.

Santoscoy celebrated that the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, sixth in the world ranking, has a good chance of qualifying for the final because if she did, she would be the only Spanish-speaking player.

“We have spoken with her representative and she stated that she would like to be there. It would be great to have a player who speaks Spanish, in addition to the fact that the bond with Spain is close,” she observed.

Guadalajara is one of the cities that has grown the most on the WTA tour in the last three years. In 2019, she organized the Zapopan tournament, category 125, which returned as a 250 this year, when the Spanish Sara Sorribes won.

“Guadalajara offers a good climate and an audience that is knowledgeable about tennis. It is a city that dresses the tourists for the players and we are preparing a magnificent scenario,” he added.

The WTA final will be on a hard court at the 2021 Pan American Games tennis competition venue, enlarged with a stadium for a capacity of 2,200 people.

“We are going to do the biggest in world tennis, so we have possibilities for bigger events; hopefully we will suddenly have a WTA 500 tournament,” he concluded.