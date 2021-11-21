

Xavi celebrates his first victory as coach of FC Barcelona 1-0 over Espanyol.

Photo: David Ramos / .

The era of Xavi Hernández as coach of FC Barcelona started with a long-suffering and even anguished victory over Espanyol (1-0) set in a highly protested penalty, while Sevilla was provisionally at the top of the table despite stumbling against Alavés (2-2) and Atlético de Madrid also had a bad time to get rid of Osasuna (1-0).

Madrid referee Carlos del Cerro Grande considered maximum penalty in an action by Uruguayan Leandro Cabrera on Memphis Depay and despite the protests of the espanyolistas, he did not review the play. The Dutchman took advantage of the opportunity and unbalanced the game with almost the entire second half ahead, something that until that moment he had not been able to do despite his dominance without much danger in the initial period.

Xavi, who gave the alternative to young people like Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzaizouli, suffered in the end, like all the Camp Nou. Vicente Moreno’s team had enough clear chances to have avoided defeat, mainly through his offensive reference, Raúl de Tomás, and even Landry Dimata.

The first, the crossbar frustrated him on a couple of occasions and the Belgian finished his head out when he was only a few meters from the goal. Even the Chinese Wu Lei, in the last second, also had it.

Barcelona did not catch on to a brilliant meeting at Xavi’s premiere, but, with the public devoted and hopeful that with one of his myths he will change the set, He was able to celebrate a victory more than necessary to start the takeoff from the ninth place with which he began this day after having linked two defeats and two draws in a row.

The great benchmark of Barcelona, Johan Cruyff, debuted as a Barça coach also with a victory against Espanyol (2-0) in 1988. Xavi also started out triumphantly, but aware of the need to improve significantly.

