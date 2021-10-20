In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to delve into the wonders of the 5G connection, or are you just looking for a quality mobile at a good price? This Xiaomi may interest you.

For just over 250 euros you have at your disposal the mobile Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G, an excellent very well balanced terminal that performs in all kinds of situations, and lasts all day without recharging.

Take the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G with 6 GB of RAM and a 21% discount. It stays at only 260 euros, with free delivery from Amazon.

It is a mobile with an extraordinary 120 Hz screen, good performance, fast charging, and an excellent main sensor.

This Xiaomi mobile stands out for being the most affordable of all 5G, in addition to having good specifications that make it a reference.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G has a 6.67-inch IPS screen with FHD resolution+, HDR10 and refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is a large mobile, to see everything clearly.

The screen is ideal for watch series and movies with HDR, or play video games without latency.

Ride the 8-core Snapdragon 750G processor, considered a mid-range, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, so you don’t have to worry about free space.

In the cameras section, it stands out for its spectacular 64 Mpix main sensor. The rest comply without more: 8 Mpx Wide Angle, 2 Mpix Macro and 2 Mpix depth sensor. The front camera is 16 Mpix.

It also stands out for its excellent 4,480 mAh battery with 11 hours of autonomy.

And it has cfast charging at 33W. 50% recharge in just 23 minutes, and 100% in just one hour. The fast charger is included.

Besides the 5G connectionIt also has a fingerprint sensor on one side, a USB Type-C connection, stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

