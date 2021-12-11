In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of those electronic devices that you should always carry on your wrist are the different activity bracelets or some of the best smart watches on the market, and they will help us to control our health and also receive certain notifications in case things do not go well. well in our body.

Although the most attractive thing would be to have a smart watch due to its greater functionalities, the truth is that if you are looking for a smart, cheap device that you can wear on your wrist, you should bet on the activity wristbands, and those of Xiaomi are the most known.

And best of all, is that the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 bracelet can be found at 27.13 euros on Aliexpress, in one of those essential offers if you want to make one of the best gifts for this Christmas.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

So the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 activity bracelet at only 27.13 euros on Aliexpress, you can receive it at home during the next few days, plus the shipment is made from Spain so that you have the greatest comfort and security.

The new Xiaomi activity bracelet has a 1.56-inch panel at 486 × 152 px resolution, in full color, and capable of showing us all that information we require.

In addition, it has a 125 mAh battery, supports magnetic charging, and even if we have all the sensors activated, the battery will last us a few days.

And it is that this Xiaomi activity bracelet can measure the heart rate, the amount of oxygen in the blood and can also track sleep to know if we are resting well every day.

It is a very complete activity bracelet that you can now get with this great offer and it will surely become one of the favorite gifts for these holidays.

