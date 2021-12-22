In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cleaning and scrubbing floors has become an optional activity, because now we have robots that take care of the task, for very little money.

East cheap robot vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi you have all the functions you expect from a good robot cleaner: vacuum up dirt, scrub and mop. You don’t need more!

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential it maintains the design of its first version, with the classic lines and the brand’s characteristic white color. But the laser sensor is repositioned in the center of the device and the dust bin now offers a maximum capacity of 420 ml.

This robot vacuum cleaner also mops wet. It has a laser sensor and smart navigation with an approximate autonomy of an hour and a half.

The height of the Vacuum Mop Essential has been reduced to 8.2 centimeters, so that it can easily enter the gaps under the furniture.

Also has a 200ml water tank for wet cleaning. And he also mops you.

Note that its function is a wet mop, not a mop, so it can clean small stains, but not scrub the wet floor like a mop.

Its suction power is 2200 Pa, more than enough to suck up all kinds of waste, even pet hair, one of the main reasons why many people have taken the step and decided to buy a robot of this type.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential is perfect if you suffer from allergiesas it has a triple level of particle filtration (nylon, sponge and HEPA) to also eliminate microscopic contamination.

Can exceed heights of 1.7 centimeters, such as cables or carpets, to keep cleaning without stopping.

Has 1.5 hours of autonomy, and when it runs out of charge it returns to the base alone to recharge. Then he will continue with his work.

