Reduce calories by 80% without giving up the fried dishes you like the most, with Xiaomi’s new oil-free fryer.

The oil-free fryers They have become fashionable because they allow cooking fried with just a tablespoon of oil. This reduces calories by 70-80% compared to a standard deep fryer, while maintaining the crisp texture and flavor of the fries.

Take away the Xiaomi Miijia Smart Air Fryer 3.5 liter oil-free fryer with a discount of 10% in PcComponentes. Its price is 99 euros with shipping in 24 hours.

Most cheap fryers are only a little over 1 liter in capacity, so you can only make food for 1 or 2 people. Xiaomi’s deep fryer offers 3.5 liters, allowing one-time cooking for 4 people, or for several days.

Xiaomi oil-free fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters. It has an adjustable temperature of between 40 and 200 ºC, it is programmable and can be controlled from the mobile using the Mijia app.

Even though it’s called a deep fryer, actually can work as an oven, so you can also prepare roasts, cakes, sweets, stews, and many other recipes.

It works by a hot air system that distributes the tablespoon of oil throughout the food, allowing it to be cooked and preserve part of the crunchy texture, with up to 80% fewer calories.

For ease of use, it is already pre-programmed with 8 preparation modes for 8 very common recipes like fried or rotisserie chicken, French fries, etc. It will automatically adjust the temperature and operating time, so you only have to worry about pressing a button.

Xiaomi Miijia Smart Air Fryer has a power of 1,500 W, and cook with temperatures between 40 and 200 degrees.

It’s compatible with the Google Assistant and with Alexa, so you can give voice commands to turn it on, off, pause it, change modes, and add a timer.

It is also possible to control it from your mobile with the Xiaomi Home app. And, of course, it has buttons and manual control to use it directly.

