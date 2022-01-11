In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Powerful, with great precision and capable of vacuuming and scrubbing the floor. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robot vacuum cleaner is one of the most advanced from Xiaomi that is now on offer.

There is no excuse for not cleaning the floor of your house. Robot vacuum cleaners have been around for so long that by now they have become a device as necessary as a TV or a washing machine.

If you want to have your own robot vacuum cleaner that is also capable of scrubbing the floor, this robot Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P It is on sale for only 288.76 euros at FNAC.

The normal price of this robot is 350 euros, so you will be getting a good offer for an intelligent robot that will be able to navigate your house avoiding all kinds of objects and furniture that are in the way.

It is a powerful robot with a vacuum power of 2,100Pa, in addition to having an LDS laser mapping system that identifies with great precision your whole house, helped by others 12 extra sensors.

Able to vacuum, mop and mop the floor in one go. You just have to choose one of the cleaning modes from your mobile and choose when you want it to start.

The scrubbing mode is thorough. Not only does it scrub by making S shapes like you would with a traditional mop, it also scrubs to the sides to make sure you don’t leave a single inch bypassed.

It features a smartly controlled water tank, micro-controlled water pump, and a water release sensor so it won’t drip when not in use.

This Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner uses the Xiaomi Home application, from where you can control all its aspects, even add it to Alexa or the Google assistant so that it can work with your voice commands.

Xiaomi has several robot vacuum cleaners among its products, but this Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P is one of the most complete with an impressive value for money.

It is available on the FNAC marketplace for 288 euros. It can also be found on Amazon, but its best offer is 291 euros with free shipping.

